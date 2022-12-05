ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Another Hurricanes defensive lineman to transfer out (after just one year)

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

The Hurricanes took a hit in the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

Defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. announced he was transferring from Miami less than a year after arriving via the transfer portal.

“First off I will like to say thank you to coach [Mario] Cristobal, coach [Charlie] Strong, coach [Todd] Stroud, coach Rod [Wright], and coach [Jason] Taylor for the love and support at the University of Miami,” Jackson wrote on his Twitter account. “After praying and talking to family about this situation I am happy to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Jackson, who previously played at Maryland, committed to Miami in April and became a key player on the UM defensive line in his one year with the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive tackle racked up 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2022.

Jackson’s departure strains a thinning Miami defensive line, which already lost Elijah Roberts and Allan Haye Jr. to the transfer portal and Mitchell Agude and Antonio Moultrie to graduation. Like Jackson, Moultrie and and Haye are interior lineman.

Miami did get a boost on the interior line, as sixth-year senior Jacob Lichtenstein will stay for a seventh season, according to a 247Sports report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two Hurricanes reunite with former Miami assistant coach Rhett Lashlee at SMU

The transfer portal is taking a pair of former Hurricanes to Dallas. When they get there, they will reunite with a former Miami assistant coach. Former Miami running back Jaylan Knighton and defensive lineman Elijah Roberts committed to SMU on Sunday. Former UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee is the Mustangs’ head coach. Knighton arrived in Coral Gables as a four-star prospect and the No. ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Miami Dolphins 17

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ win over/loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday: Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist If this is a three-game road test, the Dolphins have failed the first two. The big issue is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t look like he did in November. Can that be fixed by Buffalo on Saturday? Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist The ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes safety Brian Balom becomes 15th UM player to enter the transfer portal

The exodus from the Hurricanes continued Friday, as the 15th UM player announced his intentions to leave the program. Safety Brian Balom said on social media he was entering the transfer portal. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the time I spent at the University of Miami,” Balom wrote. “The relationships and bonds I have established here will be life long and the memories and friendships I’ve ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tua Tagovailoa outplayed by Justin Herbert as Dolphins suffer frustrating loss to Chargers

It was a night of frustration in prime time for the Miami Dolphins. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, amid all the constant comparisons with the Dolphins quarterback taken one pick ahead of him in 2020, played like he was in a different weight class than Tua Tagovailoa. Behind Herbert’s stellar play and Tagovailoa’s ineffectiveness against a defense that was missing five starters, the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde5: Five ways the Dolphins can beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night

The Miami Dolphins are 3 1/2-point favorites on the road for a couple of prime reasons. They have a better team and also match up very well against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here’s the weekly look at five ways they can win: 1. Attack, attack, attack. The NFL is about matchups, and Miami’s offense couldn’t have a better matchup. There’s a roofed but outdoor SoFi Stadium to guarantee perfect ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat re-sign Orlando Robinson after breakout game in G League, waive Dru Smith; Vincent still out

The Miami Heat continued the shuffle with their two-way contracts Sunday, waiving undrafted rookie guard Dru Smith in favor of signing undrafted rookie center Orlando Robinson. It is the second time the Heat have made such a roster swap with the two, as they balance the knee pain that has limited guard Gabe Vincent and the foot issue that has limited center Dewayne Dedmon. The move was made ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As flu season hits South Florida hard, drug shortages cause panic

Harni Patel, pharmacist and owner of Tamarac Pharmacy, finds herself fielding calls daily from panicked parents of feverish children searching for everything from Children’s Tylenol to Amoxicillin to Tamiflu. Flu season has hit hard in South Florida, and drug shortages rippling through the country are creating nightmares for those who get sick. “Parents are coming to the pharmacy to find an ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline’s new Boca Raton station: Top takeaways as the eagerly anticipated opening approaches

Brightline’s new Boca Raton station will open for business in mere weeks and city officials are brimming with optimism, declaring it a “game-changer” that could transform the city into an attractive hub for new businesses and cultural attractions. A heavily-anticipated project, the Boca Raton Brightline station is expected to open this month, a company spokeswoman said, declining to announce a ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida-based moving companies sued by state, accused of deceptive practices

A network of South Florida-based moving companies has been targeted for shutdown in a civil complaint filed Thursday by state Attorney General Ashley Moody. The complaint against Lauderhill-based Gold Standard Moving and Storage, three individuals and multiple companies operating under various names was filed in Broward County Circuit Court. It alleges a pattern of deceit familiar to untold ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Political whiplash: New Fort Lauderdale commission gets off to rocky start

There’s a new bull in the china shop. John Herbst, the city auditor fired by three of his commission bosses in a late-night meeting earlier this year, ran for Fort Lauderdale’s District 1 commission seat in November and won by a landslide. He now shares a seat on the dais with Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steve Glassman, both of whom voted to fire him in February. His first day on the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student found with gun at Fort Lauderdale middle school will face criminal charges

A 14-year old student found with a gun in his backpack at a Broward County middle school on Friday has been charged with possession of firearm on school grounds and carrying a concealed firearm. About 3:30 p.m. Friday, William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown and officers found the boy with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say

A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

One seriously injured in Miramar crash

At least one person was seriously injured in a crash that closed down Pembroke Road for hours early Sunday, police said. A van with four occupants was traveling east on Pembroke Road when it collided with another vehicle in the 8600 block about 12:45 a.m., according to Miramar police. Details were not available on the total number of people injured or the number of occupants in the other ...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida teacher dismissed after TikTok video appears to show her disrupting student prayers

An anonymous user posted a viral video of a teacher interrupting Muslim students’ prayer at Franklin Academy Charter School in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday night. By 2 p.m. the next day, the school had announced that the teacher was “no longer a member of the Franklin Academy staff.” In the video, a group of boys begins to pray on mats laid out in what appears to be a teacher’s office. A few ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach police officer dies in off-duty crash

A Boynton Beach police officer who investigated traffic crashes died in a car accident while off duty early Saturday morning. Officer Dennis Castro, 37, was involved in a single-vehicle accident and died of severe injuries sustained in the crash, according to Boynton Beach Police. He had a wife and two children. The details of the accident have not yet been released. A single-vehicle crash ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suspect identified, charged with manslaughter in bus terminal double shooting

Two weeks after a man and a women were shot across from a bus terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale, police have arrested a suspect. Daril Matthews, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with manslaughter, aggravated battery with a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond has been set for $130,000. Matthews had allegedly gotten into a fight with another man at 18 NW First St. on Friday, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy