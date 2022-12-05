Read full article on original website
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
KSTP's Chris Egert immediately recognizes his on-air blooper
Every TV personality knows they are a slip of the tongue away from going viral. Just ask WCCO's Frank Vascellaro, whose "inciting an erection" slip just six days into 2022 pretty much locked up the blooper of the year award. But giving Vascellaro a run for his money is KSTP's...
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!
Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days
Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
msn.com
Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over A Bible Clue
The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Popculture
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reveals Messy Kitchen Mishap Ahead of Thanksgiving
Ginger Zee's Thanksgiving plans are getting off to a messy start. The beloved Good Morning America meteorologist's kitchen looked more like a crime scene earlier this week as Zee attempted to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving feast, resulting in a hilarious and completely relatable kitchen mishap. Zee –...
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 27. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
Popculture
'Love & Marriage' Couple Quits the Show
When Monique Samuels left The Real Housewives of Potomac, she vowed she'd never do reality television again. But famed producer Carlos King was able to get the Bravo alum to reconsider. She and her husband, former NFL star Chris Samuels, signed on for the spinoff of the OWN reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Love & Marriage: D.C., starring the Samuels and two other couples, premiered earlier this year and was renewed for a second season. Set to premiere in Jan. 2023, fans were eager to catch up with the Samuels and were hopeful their marriage was in a better place. But after a promo of the show didn't show the Samuels, fans wondered why. According to a report, it's because Monique and Chris will not be appearing in the forthcoming season…at all.
