Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
'Not talking about lobster trails and filet mignon': Freestore Foodbank asks for community support this holiday season
CINCINNATI — Freestore Foodbank is asking for support from the greater Cincinnati area this holiday season as the nonprofit combats rising food costs and increased demand to ensure local families have healthy, nutritious food on their table this winter. What You Need To Know. Freestore Foodbank is asking for...
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
New documentary highlights 1960s fight for voting rights in Alabama
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Travel back in time to the 1960s with the new documentary “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”. In a county with over 80% Black residents and zero Black registered voters, this film highlights the fight for the right to vote through grassroots efforts. Filmmakers Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir join “Your Afternoon’s” Kelvin Washington to discuss the deep significance of those efforts.
Popular antibiotic still in short supply
MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
