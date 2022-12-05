Read full article on original website
Council Dec. 12 to vote on 2023-24 city budget, 2023 salary schedule
The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Dec. 12, business meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. due to an exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The state auditor has completed the annual accountability, financial and federal audits for the City of Lynnwood...
lynnwoodtoday.com
School board Dec. 13 to elect new president, discuss purchasing 436 new security cameras for schools
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting is set to elect a new president, vice president and legislative representative per the district’s policy. The newly appointed members will each serve until the fall of the 2023-24 school year. In other business, the board...
lynnwoodtoday.com
‘When Love Changes Things’ — 5th annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. set for Jan. 16 in Edmonds
Leilani Miller, executive director of Millennia Ministries, will be the featured storyteller for the When Love Changes Things fifth annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Playtime: Kids Art Club, virtual library classes, winter recreation sign-ups
While the Playtime column is mainly about kids activities, options, and resources, I think it is safe to say the lens I see most of these things through now is for the adults. I can’t say if that has always been the case because I can’t remember the same amount these days and I have been doing this column for roughly nine years. As I skimmed through the options I’ve gathered this week, it became clear that my goal was what I would want to do or how I would like to get a breather or even something I’d like to remember.
lynnwoodtoday.com
William Reginald Head: An Edmonds High School grad, he was named to Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame
William Reginald (Reg) Head was born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada on January 27, 1933. It was 68 degrees below zero. When he was 8 years old, his American born father, Harry, and Canadian born mother, Mina (Doyle), moved to the states and eventually settled in Edmonds, WA. They bought a motel, grocery store and barber shop. When Reg was in high school, they built a service garage for him to manage, a very popular place among his friends.
lynnwoodtoday.com
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20
Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Help count birds for acience during Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count
The Pilchuck Audubon Society invites birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts to participate in the longest running community science survey – the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). On Saturday, Dec. 17, birders and bird enthusiasts will take part in this century-long project once again. “Over the past few years we’ve...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood High closed Friday due to no heat in building
Lynnwood High School was closed Friday, Dec. 9 due to no heat working in the building, the Edmonds School District reported. Staff was working to fix the issue, the district said.
lynnwoodtoday.com
With surge in respiratory viruses, health care leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. James Lewis joined more than 30 other local health officers and health care leaders to recommend masking and other illness prevention measures this winter. Here’s the full statement:. “Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral...
