Council Dec. 12 to vote on 2023-24 city budget, 2023 salary schedule

The Lynnwood City Council’s Monday, Dec. 12, business meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m. due to an exit conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The state auditor has completed the annual accountability, financial and federal audits for the City of Lynnwood...
Playtime: Kids Art Club, virtual library classes, winter recreation sign-ups

While the Playtime column is mainly about kids activities, options, and resources, I think it is safe to say the lens I see most of these things through now is for the adults. I can’t say if that has always been the case because I can’t remember the same amount these days and I have been doing this column for roughly nine years. As I skimmed through the options I’ve gathered this week, it became clear that my goal was what I would want to do or how I would like to get a breather or even something I’d like to remember.
William Reginald Head: An Edmonds High School grad, he was named to Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame

William Reginald (Reg) Head was born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada on January 27, 1933. It was 68 degrees below zero. When he was 8 years old, his American born father, Harry, and Canadian born mother, Mina (Doyle), moved to the states and eventually settled in Edmonds, WA. They bought a motel, grocery store and barber shop. When Reg was in high school, they built a service garage for him to manage, a very popular place among his friends.
I-5 Express Lanes in Seattle closing early each night from Dec. 12-15 and 19-20

Those using the Interstate 5 Express Lanes need to prepare for nightly early closures of those lanes beginning Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation, will close the express lanes early to remove the top portion of a concrete pier located between the express lanes and northbound I-5. A single left lane on northbound I-5 near the on-ramp to westbound State Route 520 will also close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each of the working nights.
Help count birds for acience during Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count

The Pilchuck Audubon Society invites birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts to participate in the longest running community science survey – the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). On Saturday, Dec. 17, birders and bird enthusiasts will take part in this century-long project once again. “Over the past few years we’ve...
