Browns' playoffs chances rise after win vs. Texans

After a sloppy win, but win nonetheless, against the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns saw their playoff odds take a slight bump. According to Football Outsiders, the Browns’ odds of making the playoffs are up from 2.7 percent a week ago to 4.4 percent today.

Sitting at 5-7 on the season with the Cincinnati Bengals next up on the schedule, the Browns have five games left to make a run at a wildcard spot. Getting no help from the Denver Broncos or Kansas City Chiefs this week, the Browns will need to create their own luck after blowing multiple games in the first six weeks of the season.