Cleveland, OH

Browns' playoffs chances rise after win vs. Texans

By Cory Kinnan
 6 days ago
After a sloppy win, but win nonetheless, against the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns saw their playoff odds take a slight bump. According to Football Outsiders, the Browns’ odds of making the playoffs are up from 2.7 percent a week ago to 4.4 percent today.

Sitting at 5-7 on the season with the Cincinnati Bengals next up on the schedule, the Browns have five games left to make a run at a wildcard spot. Getting no help from the Denver Broncos or Kansas City Chiefs this week, the Browns will need to create their own luck after blowing multiple games in the first six weeks of the season.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses trio of interceptions: 'Just three bad decisions'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes didn’t play his finest game in the team’s Week 14 win against the Denver Broncos. His three interceptions were the most in a single game since Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season when he threw three interceptions against the Miami Dolphins. Two of the turnovers directly led to points for the Broncos when they hadn’t scored any points prior.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers

Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
TAMPA, FL
Bucs get embarrassed in 35-7 blowout loss to 49ers

It started bad and got worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, as a quick two-score lead turned into a 35-7 rout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers built up a 28-0 lead at halftime, as the Bucs’ banged-up defense struggled to stop a talented offense loaded with explosive playmakers. Rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy executed Kyle Shanahan’s offense to near perfection.
TAMPA, FL
Panthers control their own destiny in NFC South after Week 14 win

Steve Wilks and the Carolina Panthers went into Lumen Field in Week 14 with a mindset geared towards playoff football. And, sure enough, it paid off. Carolina’s 30-24 triumph over the Seattle Seahawks, along with a 35-7 loss by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moved Wilks’ cats just one game behind the NFC South lead. The win has also given these 5-8 Panthers control of their own destiny.
CHARLOTTE, NC
