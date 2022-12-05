Read full article on original website
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch the game for free
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to beat the Denver Broncos for the 14th consecutive time Sunday. With a win and a loss by the Chargers to Miami, the Chiefs would earn their seventh straight AFC West title. And Andy Reid would become the third NFL coach to post double-digit wins in eight straight seasons. The Broncos have already extended their streak of losing seasons to six and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Russell Wilson is struggling through a season-long slump exacerbated by injuries all around him. The game was flexed out of prime time.
UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev live stream, TV, start time, how to watch
Earning the spot in the main event after champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out due to a shoulder injury, Jan Blachowicz, who is ranked third, and No. 4 Magomed Ankalaev will compete against one another at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. If Blachowicz wings, he will become the first UFC...
Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling
Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL RedZone 2022, Week 14: Live start time, how to watch on TV, without cable
We’re heading down the final stretch of the regular season as we hit Week 14. That means it’s time for another Sunday of commercial-free football as we get set for NFL RedZone. While there are a number of ways to watch NFL games for free this season, NFL RedZone remains a premium service from many providers, like fuboTV. If you’re looking for the lowest price, the cheapest way to watch NFL RedZone in 2022 is via Sling at $46 per month.
Ravens vs. Steelers: How to watch the game for free
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens renew their longtime rivalry when the Ravens visit Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh has won three of four to get to 5-7. Baltimore is at 8-4. The Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury. Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson’s place. Huntley went 1-3 last season while filling in for Jackson. Pittsburgh has won each of the past four meetings. The Steelers have started to gain traction behind a resurgent running game. Pittsburgh is averaging 157 yards rushing over its past five games, going over 100 yards each time.
Tom Brady throws two interceptions, Bucs blown out by 49ers
Tom Brady’s visit home to the Bay Area didn’t go as planned on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got blown out by third-string QB Brock Purdy and the 49ers, 35-7. Brady threw two interceptions in the loss. Brady’s lone touchdown pass came on a circus catch from Russell...
Bengals vs. Browns: Watch NFL week 14 games for free
The Cincinnati Bengals who lost to the Cleveland Browns 32-13 on Halloween will look to get even on Sunday when they face each other again. The game will be on Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Mike White injury: Jets QB leaves game vs. Bills after hit to midsection
UPDATE: Mike White has returned to the game for the Jets. The New York Jets are down to their third-string quarterback. Joe Flacco is behind center for the Jets in their game against the Buffalo Bills after back-up Mike White took a hit to the midsection from the Bills’ Matt Milano.
Tyler Huntley injury: Ravens QB Anthony Brown enters game vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are down to their third-string quarterback. Anthony Brown is now behind center for the Ravens’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers following an injury to Tyler Huntley. Regular starter and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury last week against the Denver Broncos and was not available for Sunday’s game.
How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers for free on Sunday night
Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert face each other for the second time in their NFL careers with more at stake for their respective teams. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins come into Sunday night’s showdown with a 8-4 record and in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers are 6-6. They haven’t been to the postseason since 2018 and sit one game behind the New York Jets for the final spot in the AFC. The Dolphins have one of the best offenses in the league, while the Chargers haven’t been as consistent.
Lions’ Jameson Williams scores first NFL TD after knee injury in NCAA title game
Jameson Williams, welcome to the NFL. The Detroit Lions’ rookie wide receiver scored his first career touchdown on his first-ever NFL reception on Sunday in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Lions’ QB Jared Goff found Williams alone deep down field for an easy 41-yard touchdown early in the...
FanDuel Maryland promo delivers $200 instant payout for NFL action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The top FanDuel Maryland promo makes it easy to bet on any sport this weekend. Whether you are betting on...
How to watch Cowboys vs. Texans game in NFL week 14 for free
The Cowboys will face the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 11 for a week 14 matchup that will hopefully lead Dallas to a second consecutive double-digit winning season. The game will be in Arlington, TX at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans game on CBS for free
The Tennessee Titans will try and snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be in Tennessee at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Justin Jefferson sets new Vikings single-game receiving record vs. Lions
Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson wrote another chapter in his impressive 2022 season on Sunday. Jefferson set a new single-game franchise receiving record for Minnesota, picking up 226 receiving yards on 11 catches in a loss against the Detroit Lions. Sammy White set the previous record with 210 receiving yards...
BetMGM Maryland bonus code offers a top bonus for NFL Week 14
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As football fans prepare for their third weekend of legalized online sports betting, our BetMGM Maryland bonus code offer here...
Vikings vs. Lions: Watch NFC North football game for free
The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North if they win or tie against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game will be at Ford Field in Detroit and will be at 1 p.m. EST and broadcast on FOX. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so on FOX or by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Sling offers 50% off your first month and fuboTV and DirecTV all offer free trials for new users. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Celtics vs. Warriors: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA Finals rematch
The Celtics and Warriors meet for the first time since the NBA Finals, when the Warriors beat the C’s in Boston to nab the NBA championship. The Celtics came so close to hanging Banner No. 18 but fell just two wins shy of their ultimate goal. But the Warriors and Celtics have had vastly different seasons. The C’s are off to a 21-5 start and look like the best team in the league. The Warriors are just 13-13 as inconsistency has plagued them throughout the season. But it’ll be a marquee game when the teams meet up Saturday in San Francisco.
Mac Jones fined more than twice as much as Bills defender who concussed Jakobi Meyers
The NFL is taking some money from Mac Jones. After being sacked by A.J. Epenesa in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Bills, the Patriots quarterback flipped the ball off the Bills defender in frustration. You can see the entire exchange here. The league office determined the action was worthy of a $10,609 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Jets vs. Bills: How to watch NFL week 14 AFC East matchup for free
The AFC-leading Buffalo Bills will host the New York Jets on Sunday in an AFC East division matchup. This will be the Bills first home game in four weeks. The game will be in Buffalo at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
