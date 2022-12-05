The Cincinnati Bengals who lost to the Cleveland Browns 32-13 on Halloween will look to get even on Sunday when they face each other again. The game will be on Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO