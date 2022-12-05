Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball Tops UAlbany, 93-55
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated UAlbany, 93-55, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 8-3 on the season. Today's game marked the conclusion of the Friars' non-conference schedule. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a season-high 18 points along with seven rebounds. Redshirt freshman Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.) chipped in with his first career double-double, with 12 points and 10 boards. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) had a career-high 11 assists. Six players finished in double figures for the Friars.
Friars Cruise To 77-45 Victory Over Central Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team cruised to a 77-45 victory over Central Connecticut State University on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Alumni Hall. In a total team effort, Janai Crooms paced five Friars double figures. The Friars improved to 8-4 overall, while CCSU dropped to 2-7. 1ST QUARTER:
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Central Connecticut
Game Notes (PDF) | Live Stats | Watch On FloSports. FRIARS HOST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY IN NON-CONFERENCE ACTION ... Providence will host Central Connecticut State University in non-conference play on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports.
No. 10/11 Men's Hockey Edged By No. 11/10 Merrimack, 3-2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Nick Poisson and Bennett Schimek scored to erase a 2-0 deficit but an early third period goal led No. 11/10 Merrimack to a 3-2 win over the No. 10/11 Providence College men's hockey team on Saturday night (Dec. 10) at Schneider Arena. RECORDS. No. 10/11 Providence...
No. 10 Women’s Hockey Takes Down No. 3 Quinnipiac University, 3-2
HAMDEN, Conn. – The No. 10 Providence College women's hockey team rallied from two goals down to defeat No. 3 Quinnipiac University, 3-2, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn. Sandra Abstreiter finished the day with 46 saves. SCORE. Providence – 3 | Quinnipiac –2...
No. 10/11 Men's Hockey Hosts Key Matchup Against No. 11/10 Merrimack
Matchup: No. 10/11 Providence (9-3-5, 6-0-5 HEA) vs. No. 11/10 (12-4-0, 8-2-0 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Sat.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. TV: NESN | U.S. Stream: ESPN+ | Play-by-play: Kevin Gehl, Color: Sonny Watrous. International Stream: Stretch Internet. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App...
Two Men’s Soccer Players Earn United Soccer Coaches All-Region Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams were announced on December 8 for NCAA Division I Men's Soccer. Two Providence College student-athletes were featured as All-East Region honorees. Ramzi Qawasmy (Lansdale, Pa.) was named to the All-East Region First Team, while Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) was selected to the All-East Region Third Team.
No.10 Women’s Hockey Falls To No.3 Quinnipiac, 3-2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No.10 Providence College women's hockey team fell to the No.3 Quinnipiac University, 3-2, on Friday, Dec. 9 at Schneider Arena. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 41 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Quinnipiac –3 RECORDS. Providence – 15-5-1 (11-3-1 HEAW) | Quinnipiac...
