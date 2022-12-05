PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated UAlbany, 93-55, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 8-3 on the season. Today's game marked the conclusion of the Friars' non-conference schedule. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) finished with a season-high 18 points along with seven rebounds. Redshirt freshman Rafael Castro (Dover, N.J.) chipped in with his first career double-double, with 12 points and 10 boards. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) had a career-high 11 assists. Six players finished in double figures for the Friars.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO