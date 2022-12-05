ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch the game for free

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to beat the Denver Broncos for the 14th consecutive time Sunday. With a win and a loss by the Chargers to Miami, the Chiefs would earn their seventh straight AFC West title. And Andy Reid would become the third NFL coach to post double-digit wins in eight straight seasons. The Broncos have already extended their streak of losing seasons to six and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Russell Wilson is struggling through a season-long slump exacerbated by injuries all around him. The game was flexed out of prime time.
Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling

Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
BetMGM Maryland bonus code offers a top bonus for NFL Week 14

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As football fans prepare for their third weekend of legalized online sports betting, our BetMGM Maryland bonus code offer here...
Mac Jones fined more than twice as much as Bills defender who concussed Jakobi Meyers

The NFL is taking some money from Mac Jones. After being sacked by A.J. Epenesa in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Bills, the Patriots quarterback flipped the ball off the Bills defender in frustration. You can see the entire exchange here. The league office determined the action was worthy of a $10,609 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
