Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch the game for free
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to beat the Denver Broncos for the 14th consecutive time Sunday. With a win and a loss by the Chargers to Miami, the Chiefs would earn their seventh straight AFC West title. And Andy Reid would become the third NFL coach to post double-digit wins in eight straight seasons. The Broncos have already extended their streak of losing seasons to six and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Russell Wilson is struggling through a season-long slump exacerbated by injuries all around him. The game was flexed out of prime time.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Here's how Brock Purdy won over the 49ers as Mr. Irrelevant and now has NFL asking 'what's up?' at his ceiling
Everything about the moment seemed surreal. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was pounding a fist across his chest on Sunday night and screaming “WHAT’S UP!?” to seemingly nobody and everybody. The team’s left tackle, Trent Williams, walked up behind him and broke into a wide smile while clapping into Purdy’s energy. The stands around him were chanting “Purr-dee! Purr-dee! Purr-dee!” like this was the anticipated arrival of a first-round franchise centerpiece rather than the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Kevin O'Connell Hints at Potential Defensive Adjustments After Vikings' Loss in Detroit
Ed Donatell's defense now ranks 32nd in the NFL in yards allowed after another woeful showing.
Tom Brady throws two interceptions, Bucs blown out by 49ers
Tom Brady’s visit home to the Bay Area didn’t go as planned on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got blown out by third-string QB Brock Purdy and the 49ers, 35-7. Brady threw two interceptions in the loss. Brady’s lone touchdown pass came on a circus catch from Russell...
FanDuel Maryland promo delivers $200 instant payout for NFL action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The top FanDuel Maryland promo makes it easy to bet on any sport this weekend. Whether you are betting on...
BetMGM Maryland bonus code offers a top bonus for NFL Week 14
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As football fans prepare for their third weekend of legalized online sports betting, our BetMGM Maryland bonus code offer here...
Mac Jones fined more than twice as much as Bills defender who concussed Jakobi Meyers
The NFL is taking some money from Mac Jones. After being sacked by A.J. Epenesa in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss to the Bills, the Patriots quarterback flipped the ball off the Bills defender in frustration. You can see the entire exchange here. The league office determined the action was worthy of a $10,609 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Bill Belichick responds to Vance Joseph’s comments on Patriots’ offensive play-calling
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Monday night matchup in the desert, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph made some blunt comments about the Patriots’ offensive play-calling. Joseph characterized New England’s passing game as “very conservative” and said “it’s like a defensive guy is calling offense.” Of course, long-time defensive...
