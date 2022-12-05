ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Vickie Hunt Moore
5d ago

I think all states should be on high alert because as I call this Domestic Terrorism that happened here in Moore County, North Carolina, it can be a forerunner to what these people are going to. If our power grids can be taken out like this, it disrupts everything!! No power, no nothing because everything gets shut down!!!! I think this is a wake up call to get prepared but most of all, there needs to be higher security at these Sub-stations and security cameras should be installed at every one of these stations.

