Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
The Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer held one of The Game Awards’ flashiest moments
If video games have taught us anything over the past few years, it’s that grappling hooks are the most exciting new feature you can add to a franchise. Destiny 2: Lightfall, the MMO’s 2023 expansion, will let Guardians swing around on a grappling hook with their new Strand powers, which Bungie originally unveiled back in August. But in the expansion’s latest trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards 2023, players got to see some grappling hook gameplay that confirmed that Guardians can grapple to anything — even their fellow Guardians.
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Something Extraordinary’ Keldeo Special Research guide
As part of the “Mythic Blade” event, Pokémon Go is adding Keldeo to the game, though it will only be obtainable through buying a paid ticket that unlocks the “Something Extraordinary” Special Research Tasks. To get the “Something Extraordinary” Special Research Task set (and Keldeo),...
Polygon
Genshin Impact fans celebrate their hot and buff nerd, Alhaitham
Hoyoverse sneakily announced two new playable characters for Genshin Impact last night during The Game Awards 2022. The first was a young girl named Yaoyao, and the other was the reasoned academic Alhaitham. The scholar has played an extremely active role in player’s journeys in the new Sumeru region so far, and so now fans are celebrating his official announcement as a playable character at long last.
Comments / 0