Best-performing stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the top 25

#1. Health Care: 6

#2. Communication Services: 4

#2. Consumer Discretionary: 4

#2. Information Technology: 4

#2. Materials: 4

The highest performing stock on the list returned +17.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.