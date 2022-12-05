ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Best-performing stocks last week

By TY Lim // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPWUy_0jYR81o600

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked based on percent price change from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. All stocks in the S&P 500 listed on Barchart were considered.

Industries with the most stocks in the top 25

#1. Health Care: 6

#2. Communication Services: 4

#2. Consumer Discretionary: 4

#2. Information Technology: 4

#2. Materials: 4

The highest performing stock on the list returned +17.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Line chart showing cars available for sale was decreasing rapidly even before the pandemic.

Consumers have noticed an ever-dwindling selection of new vehicles to choose from on dealership lots as investory stock has plummeted since 2000. Manufacturers saw an inventory dip after the onset of the Great Recession, but had steadily replenished inventories in the mid-2010s to pre-recession levels. Domestic auto inventories are at their lowest since data collection began in 1993. Demand for new vehicles fell after 2018 but shot back up in 2021 just as automakers were struggling to deliver new units to dealerships.
Wyoming News

The average American car is older than ever before—here's why that could keep increasing

In 2022, the average age of a vehicle on the road in the U.S. surpassed 12 years—a record high. The rising age of American cars is a longtime trend—the average age of automobiles in operation in the U.S. has grown by about 45% since 1995—that gained momentum in the last five years due to a constellation of changes within the automotive industry ranging from a decline in inventory to rising prices for new and used vehicles. The General collected data from official government and various...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
29K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy