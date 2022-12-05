ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Katherine Heigl Says Anti-Anxiety Medication ‘Essentially Saved My Life’

By Sam Manzella
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTN5U_0jYR7kdj00
Medication for mental health catches stigma (unfairly) and Katherine Heigl opened up about it. Getty Images

Actress Katherine Heigl is getting candid about her mental health journey.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, the Grey’s Anatomy alum credited anti-anxiety medication with totally changing her life. After being thrust into the spotlight early in her career, Heigl struggled to cope with public scrutiny, she recalled: “I wasn’t grounded or stable in my own self enough to not believe [the public’s perception of me]. I spent a lot of time in my early 30s worried that maybe they were right and I was this kind of person. But then defending myself, in my own mind, it’s like that horrible neuroses and anxiety.”

Her anxiety became easier to manage over time, especially as she got older. Still, her symptoms left her feeling unstable and alone. It wasn’t until Heigl sought out professional help — including a regimen of anti-anxiety medication — that she truly began to heal. “[Medication] essentially saved my life,” she shared.

Now, the 44-year-old actress has a new lease on life: “I wouldn’t be who I am right now with the life I have right now if I hadn’t gone through a lot of that: the career stuff, the mental health stuff, the loneliness and isolation. I wouldn’t have figured out how to take care of myself, and I can now.”

Would Heigl’s life be different if she had sought treatment earlier? “It would have saved me a lot of beating the shit out of myself,” she told Yahoo Life. She spent years erroneously believing that her struggles with anxiety were “a moral or character weakness.”

Heigl is not alone. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), an estimated 31.1 percent of U.S. adults will experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Telltale symptoms include nervousness, an impending sense of doom, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, and issues with concentration. Unfortunately, many people who experience anxiety delay seeking treatment because of the internalized shame and stigma Heigl expressed.

This isn’t Heigl’s first time going public about her mental health struggles. While doing press for her role in Netflix’s Firefly Lane last January, the actress opened up about her personal support system — including her mother and husband, who encouraged her to try therapy and medication when her anxiety was at its worst.

“I didn’t realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help,” she told The Washington Post at the time. “You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I’m a big fan of Zoloft.”

Take it from Heigl and the countless other celebrities who have spoken out about their anxiety struggles: Anxiety disorders are common, manageable with proper treatment, and absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

Before you go, check out the mental health apps we love and swear by:

Comments / 4

wanda
3d ago

I have to agree with her. Before I got the correct antianxiety medication, I was exhausted from fighting the anxiety all day, long and all night long. Thank goodness, I found a Doctor Who listen to me.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
The Independent

Antidepressants saved my life. Then their side effects pushed me back into turmoil

In 2019, in the midst of what I can only describe as a mental breakdown, I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, signed off work, and prescribed sertraline, an antidepressant. Because of my desperate mental state, I didn’t ask my GP about possible side effects. Instead I headed straight to the pharmacy to pick up my new “happy pills” and started taking them the following day. They definitely worked. Some of my anxiety symptoms slipped away, such as my panic attacks, low moods and low energy. But I wasn’t prepared for one of the biggest side effects: weight gain.In my...
psychologytoday.com

How Anxiety and Fatigue Can Have Us ‘Walking in Circles’

Anxiety can be exhausting, which can then impact willpower, control, and decision-making capabilities. Anxiety is associated with insomnia, and sleep deprivation only intensifies the fatigue bred by anxiety. A healthy lifestyle—Mediterranean or equivalent diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep—can help with anxiety and fatigue. Being anxious makes you...
POPSUGAR

Katherine Heigl Reflects on How Anxiety Medication Changed Her Life

Katherine Heigl says anxiety medication has helped her live her best life, and she's not alone. The "Grey's Anatomy" alum sat down with Yahoo Life in its series "Unapologetically" to reflect on her life in the spotlight, her journey with anxiety, and her life-changing choice to incorporate medication into her life. In the interview, Heigl explained that after the highs of fame wore off, she struggled to cope with the public's scrutiny, an inevitable side effect of fame at her caliber.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
cohaitungchi.com

Quitting Alcohol Timeline and Body Repair After Quitting Drinking

It’s important to note that, because we are all biochemically different, not everyone has the same symptoms or alcohol withdrawal timelines. Moreover, both the symptoms and timeline depend on the severity of alcohol dependence. With that said, the following chart is a general snapshot of the alcohol withdrawal timeline....
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
The Independent

Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor

A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
SheKnows

SheKnows

83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy