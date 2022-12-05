BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jacob Warren was named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Warren, a redshirt-senior tight end, has given much of his time to better the Knoxville area and most recently was instrumental in the planning, promotion and logistics of the Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) Coats for the Cold drive that provides thousands of people in need with cold-weather gear for the upcoming winter. Warren, along with his teammates, set out to get 10,000 coats for the upcoming winter.

