Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Virginia High Bearcats quarterback / linebacker commits to the Virginia Tech Hokies
Bristol, VA — A former TV-11 Player of the week has made up his mind where he wants to play football on the next level… Virginia High quarterback Brody Jones on twitter announced he has committed with Virginia Tech. A NCAA Division I prospect, Jones threw 20 touchdown passes and rushed for six more before […]
wivk.com
Highlights/Postgame/Stats/Story: No. 13 Vols Earn 20th Consecutive Home Win, Downing McNeese, 76-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Making their return to Rocky Top after a superb showing last week at the Battle 4 Atlantis, the 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers defeated McNeese State, 76-40, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, earning their 20th consecutive home victory dating to the 2020-21 season. While defense once again highlighted...
wivk.com
Miami Bound: Vols Earn New Year’s Six Berth, First Orange Bowl Since 1998
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A historic 10-win season filled with memorable moments on Rocky Top will culminate on Friday, Dec. 30, in Miami as the Tennessee Volunteers will square off against the Clemson Tigers in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl in Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Transfer portal tracker
Free agency has opened in college football. The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday, and several Virginia Tech Hokies announced their intentions to look for another school. Last week, former four-star cornerback D.J. Harvey became the first Hokie to announce his plans. Since that time, multiple Hokies have followed Harvey...
Monroe safety Jordan Young picks up offers from UNC, Virginia Tech
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe High School sophomore athlete Jordan Young received two ACC offers on Tuesday. According to his Twitter account, Young picked up offers from UNC and Virginia Tech, his fourth and fifth Division I offers. He now has four ACC offers. Young plays both sides of the...
goffrugbyreport.com
Harsh Lessons Lead to Dramatic Wins for VT, Louisville
Louisville and Virginia Tech will face off in the final of the NCR D1AA playoffs after both won their semifinals over the weekend. Goalkicking and momentum shifts were hugely influential on this day. For Virginia Tech this was a follow-on from the attitude they have had for the last two...
wivk.com
Warren Tabbed to the SEC Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jacob Warren was named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Warren, a redshirt-senior tight end, has given much of his time to better the Knoxville area and most recently was instrumental in the planning, promotion and logistics of the Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) Coats for the Cold drive that provides thousands of people in need with cold-weather gear for the upcoming winter. Warren, along with his teammates, set out to get 10,000 coats for the upcoming winter.
Franklin News Post
Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount
Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
cardinalnews.org
Skill games will remain legal until at least 2023; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on skill games will continue until 2023; games remain legal for now. Lawsuit filed by former NASCAR driver (and now Republican state Senate candidate) Hermie Sadler of Emporia. — Virginia Mercury and Chatham Star Tribune.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
WSET
Patrick & Henry Community College announces two new college board members
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Patrick & Henry Community college board welcomes two new members. According to Patrick & Henry Community College, the two members are Mr. Ouss Sahhar and Mr. Tim Stone. Sahhar, representing Martinsville, shared that he recently moved to Martinsville from Winston Salem, NC, where he...
Sustainable Farming Conference and Taste of Virginia Expo Coming To Roanoke
The Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) — Virginia’s premier organization for biological and organic farmers, gardeners, foodies, educators, advocates and supporters of sustainable agriculture — has opened registration to record sales for its 23rd annual conference to be held at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, January 6-8, 2023. This year’s conference features two […]
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)
Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin recognizes 10th anniversary of agriculture & forestry development fund
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a proclamation Tuesday to recognize the tenth anniversary of the first Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) fund program. The initial AFID fund award was made to Franklin County on December 17, 2012, in support of an expansion by Homestead Creamery,...
wivk.com
Shania Twain Bringing Her Queen of Me Tour to Knoxville in 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain bringing the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour to Thompson Boling Arena. The show will be October 16 in Knoxville and tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting December 16th at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale...
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
wfirnews.com
Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career
A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
cardinalnews.org
Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville
Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
