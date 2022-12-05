ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Transfer portal tracker

Free agency has opened in college football. The NCAA transfer portal officially opened Monday, and several Virginia Tech Hokies announced their intentions to look for another school. Last week, former four-star cornerback D.J. Harvey became the first Hokie to announce his plans. Since that time, multiple Hokies have followed Harvey...
BLACKSBURG, VA
goffrugbyreport.com

Harsh Lessons Lead to Dramatic Wins for VT, Louisville

Louisville and Virginia Tech will face off in the final of the NCR D1AA playoffs after both won their semifinals over the weekend. Goalkicking and momentum shifts were hugely influential on this day. For Virginia Tech this was a follow-on from the attitude they have had for the last two...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wivk.com

Warren Tabbed to the SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jacob Warren was named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the conference announced Wednesday morning. Warren, a redshirt-senior tight end, has given much of his time to better the Knoxville area and most recently was instrumental in the planning, promotion and logistics of the Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) Coats for the Cold drive that provides thousands of people in need with cold-weather gear for the upcoming winter. Warren, along with his teammates, set out to get 10,000 coats for the upcoming winter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Franklin News Post

Carilion opens neurology practice in Rocky Mount

Neurology patients who used to drive to Roanoke for treatment can now be seen in Rocky Mount. Neurologist Feryal Nauman has been seeing patients at Carilion’s Rocky Mount neurology practice, located in the same building as the Bernard Healthcare Center at 1171 Franklin St., since it opened in September.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
cardinalnews.org

Skill games will remain legal until at least 2023; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on skill games will continue until 2023; games remain legal for now. Lawsuit filed by former NASCAR driver (and now Republican state Senate candidate) Hermie Sadler of Emporia. — Virginia Mercury and Chatham Star Tribune.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Sustainable Farming Conference and Taste of Virginia Expo Coming To Roanoke

The Virginia Association for Biological Farming (VABF) — Virginia’s premier organization for biological and organic farmers, gardeners, foodies, educators, advocates and supporters of sustainable agriculture — has opened registration to record sales for its 23rd annual conference to be held at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, January 6-8, 2023. This year’s conference features two […]
ROANOKE, VA
busytourist.com

27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Roanoke (Virginia)

Roanoke is the eighth most populous city in the state of Virginia. Situated in the Roanoke Valley, the city is surrounded by pristine natural settings, magnificent bodies of water, and public parks aplenty. Additionally, the city is surrounded by lively arts and culture as well as a bustling downtown hub.
ROANOKE, VA
wivk.com

Shania Twain Bringing Her Queen of Me Tour to Knoxville in 2023

Country music superstar Shania Twain bringing the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour to Thompson Boling Arena. The show will be October 16 in Knoxville and tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting December 16th at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvtf.org

Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River

State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Robin Reed ends remarkable 40-year Roanoke television career

A commanding presence in Roanoke television history is calling it a career. Robin Reed joined WDBJ7 in March of 1982 and became a key figure in the station’s dominance in decades that followed. WFIR’s Evan Jones worked there with Reed for close to a decade, and he has more on his major impact on Roanoke television:
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Floyd, Grundy and Wytheville

Here’s a round-up of entertainment news around Southwest and Southside. Wytheville Community College to host the Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson on December 17. Wytheville Community Collegewill present the free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree featuring Whitetop Mountain Band and Wayne Henderson and Friends on December 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus in Wytheville, located at 1000 East Main Street.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
GILES COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy