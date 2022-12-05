ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

One found dead in Wasco home fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Suspicious Death Investigation in East Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 11. 2022, The Kern County Fire Department was called for reports of a suspicious death in the residence of the 3200 block of Montello Street. The Kern County Coroner's Office personnel were later dispatched and learned details that led to the Deputy Coroner...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Makes four arrest in Friday night checkpoint in East Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made four arrests and impounded 19 vehicles in East Bakersfield on Friday night. The DUI checkpoint took place between 6:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. near the 200 block of Union Avenue and Liggett Street. According to the BPD, they screened 973...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday

BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man charged in Highway 58 crash that killed woman in disabled Thunderbird

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday

You're going to hear them roar — the motorcycles and their riders who will participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive set for Sunday at Beach Park and 21st Street. Rain or shine, riders will assemble between 7 and 10 a.m. to take off at 10...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi

WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing

A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA

