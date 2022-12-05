Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
One found dead in Wasco home fire
A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Suspicious Death Investigation in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 11. 2022, The Kern County Fire Department was called for reports of a suspicious death in the residence of the 3200 block of Montello Street. The Kern County Coroner's Office personnel were later dispatched and learned details that led to the Deputy Coroner...
Woman killed in crash in south Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a pedestrian crash in south Bakersfield on Dec. 4. Diana Ordonez, 24, of Bakersfield was identified as a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on East White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. She was confirmed dead at […]
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Makes four arrest in Friday night checkpoint in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made four arrests and impounded 19 vehicles in East Bakersfield on Friday night. The DUI checkpoint took place between 6:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. near the 200 block of Union Avenue and Liggett Street. According to the BPD, they screened 973...
Bakersfield Now
Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday
BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for suspected driver involved in hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed a person on the Stockdale Highway. Police said the crash happened on December 4 around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way.
Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a barricaded suspect refusing to comply with commands to come out of a house on… Read more "Barricaded Suspect in Custody After Short Standoff"
Man charged in Highway 58 crash that killed woman in disabled Thunderbird
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Toy Run set for Sunday
You're going to hear them roar — the motorcycles and their riders who will participate in the 2022 Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive set for Sunday at Beach Park and 21st Street. Rain or shine, riders will assemble between 7 and 10 a.m. to take off at 10...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
Three rescued from elevator on Bakersfield College campus
County and city firefighters, along with Hall Ambulance personnel, responded to the incident just before 6:00 pm Friday.
KCSO releases video of shooting incident at mobile home park in Tehachapi
WARNING: Video provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office shows graphic images from the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn camera footage of a shooting that left a knife-wielding suspect dead after attacking two people at a Tehachapi trailer park in November. Kern County deputies Cody Taylor and Jeffrey […]
Man arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon at a juvenile: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody Friday night after a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and allegedly brandishing a weapon at a juvenile in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Niles Street and Palm Drive at around 5:30 p.m. for […]
Pit bull fatally shot after attacking girl, 8: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pit bull that attacked an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield was shot and killed by a neighbor, police said. The child was entering her home on Berryessa Court when the stray dog bit her, police said. The child’s mother and a neighbor tried to free her but the dog […]
Bakersfield Now
Forecasted snow in Kern mountains could cause travel troubles Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Kern County mountains Sunday night into Monday morning, and officials are warning that could cause travel delays through the local passes. A winter weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m....
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Bakersfield man arrested after injuring Home Depot employee, stealing
A man was arrested in connection with pushing a Home Depot employee, causing him injuries, and stealing from the store, the Bakersfield Police Department said Friday. Noah Curtis, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 4600 block of Ming Avenue and booked on suspicion of elder abuse and robbery, the BPD said.
Bakersfield Now
Memorial services set for Kern firefighter Mark Schmidt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Memorial services will be held next week for Mark Schmidt, 61, the Kern County firefighter who passed away Nov. 27, after a battle with cancer. Schmidt is a 17-year veteran with the department. Services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Valley Baptist Church,...
Man dead after hit-and-run near White Lane and Real Road
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a man died last week after being hit by a car in Southwest Bakersfield on Friday night, December 2nd.
Review boards clear officers in shooting that left Tehachapi man dead
An incident review board has determined a recent shooting involving several law enforcement officers that left one man dead was justified.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
