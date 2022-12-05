ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Tennessee’s unstoppable offense stopped by two culprits

Tennessee’s high-scoring offense was nearly unstoppable this season. And when it was stopped, there were two primary culprits: sacks and penalties. They accounted for Tennessee’s touchdown-stopping drives 22% of the time. My criteria: I used Power Five opponents only and the first-team offense only. Notice, I said touchdown-stopping...
wivk.com

Shania Twain Bringing Her Queen of Me Tour to Knoxville in 2023

Country music superstar Shania Twain bringing the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour to Thompson Boling Arena. The show will be October 16 in Knoxville and tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting December 16th at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale...
KNOXVILLE, TN

