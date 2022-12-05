Makeup legend, Pat McGrath, has given Vanity Fair the first look at her new glittering Star Wars makeup collection. Ahead of the original trilogy’s 40th anniversary (Return of the Jedi rounded out the trio in 1983), McGrath is honoring the moment in a particularly cinematic way: with a glittering collaboration between Lucasfilm and Pat McGrath Labs, her seven-year-old beauty brand. As proof of her enduring fandom, McGrath has teamed up with Star Wars before: first in 2015, with a six-piece CoverGirl set (she then served as the brand’s global creative design director), followed by a Star Wars™ x Pat McGrath Labs range in 2019, pegged to Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker. This new lineup, arriving December16, rewinds to the beginning, when Leia’s buns, the bleep-boops of R2D2, and Darth Vader’s breathwork lodged in the collective imagination.

13 HOURS AGO