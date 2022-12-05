Read full article on original website
Related
fanthatracks.com
Pat McGrath Showcases Her New ‘Star Wars’ Makeup Range
Makeup legend, Pat McGrath, has given Vanity Fair the first look at her new glittering Star Wars makeup collection. Ahead of the original trilogy’s 40th anniversary (Return of the Jedi rounded out the trio in 1983), McGrath is honoring the moment in a particularly cinematic way: with a glittering collaboration between Lucasfilm and Pat McGrath Labs, her seven-year-old beauty brand. As proof of her enduring fandom, McGrath has teamed up with Star Wars before: first in 2015, with a six-piece CoverGirl set (she then served as the brand’s global creative design director), followed by a Star Wars™ x Pat McGrath Labs range in 2019, pegged to Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker. This new lineup, arriving December16, rewinds to the beginning, when Leia’s buns, the bleep-boops of R2D2, and Darth Vader’s breathwork lodged in the collective imagination.
fanthatracks.com
The High Republic Original Short Story “A Different Perspective” Excerpt
Star Wars Insider’s exclusive Star Wars: The High Republic short fiction continues in issue #215 — and StarWars.com has a first look. A scream. The whine of an engine malfunctioning. Panicked shouting. Keth squeezed his eyes shut, expecting the worse. The moment stretched. And then… silence. Tentatively,...
fanthatracks.com
Diego Luna on Star Wars: Andor: “Thank you all for your love and support”
Diego Luna thanks the fans for their support and reminds us that the second season of Star Wars: Andor is filming right now here in the UK. This is a paid link. Learn More. Price incl. tax, excl. shipping. Details correct as at: 2022-12-10.
fanthatracks.com
Jon Kasdan on Willow: “Is this something I could make real”
In 1988, 8 year old Jon Kasdan was the perfect age to be captivated by Willow, and many years later after his family’s involvement with Lucasfilm and the Star Wars saga Kasdan had the opportunity (and the clout) to suggest bringing back another Lucasfilm property. Now streaming on Disney Plus, Willow was that idea and Kasdan talks with Lucasfilm about his journey to the Mother World and how the ’88 film, despite its passable box office returns, remains a favourite in the hearts of many.
Comments / 0