What Will Kathleen Kennedy's Future Be At Lucasfilm Now That Bob Iger Is Back At Disney?
The return of Bob Iger to Disney will usher in a new age for the company throughout all its divisions — including the galaxy far, far away. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion (via Entertainment Weekly), producer Kathleen Kennedy was named President of the company. During her time as Lucasfilm President, Kennedy has expanded the brand into different avenues, between the expansion of the "Star Wars" franchise with the sequel trilogy and television series, as well as the upcoming "Indiana Jones 5" and "Willow" Disney + TV series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga
The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse) #1
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse) #1. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life.
Watch: 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+.
fanthatracks.com
Iron Studios: Pre-Order: Obi-Wan and Young Leia Art Scale 1/10
$199.99 will get you this stunning Obi-Wan and Young Leia Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios, with a non-deductible $40.00 deposit securing the deal when it lands during the third quarter of 2023 and allowing you the chanced to remember the beginnings of a very important relationship for the future of the galaxy.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Old Republic: Showdown on Ruhnuk Teaser Clip
In Game Update 7.2, explore Ruhnuk, an unknown and inhospitable planet that resides in the center of an electrical nebula. Shae Vizla continues her pursuit of Heta Kol to stop the Mandalorian clans from heading down the path to civil war in Showdown on Ruhnuk. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages...
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 - Official Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2, streaming on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Star Wars’ Dafne Keen Discusses The Acolyte Show’s Relationship To The Prequel Trilogy
Dafne Keen reveals how The Acolyte will connect to the Star Wars prequels.
IGN
The Mandalorian Season 3 Gets an Official Release Date
The next season of The Mandalorian will premiere in early 2023. As announced at Brazil Comic Con, Disney revealed that the next chapter of Mando's story will hit Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. Disney also shared a new image of the Mandalorian, Din Djarin, and Grogu together in a cockpit.
