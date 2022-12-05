Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Congratulations to Star Wars: Andor, 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards nominee
Get used to this as you’re going to be seeing it a lot over the coming months – Star Wars: Andor has been nominated for an award. This one is from the Critics Choice Awards, where the groundbreaking show has been nominated for Best Drama Series. Congratulations also...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 episodes revealed
Not only were we treated yesterday to the superb new trailer for season 2 of The Bad Batch, and the superb key art to match, but also the dates and episode titles of the 16 episodes we can be thrilled, engaged and delighted by, starting with a double-dose on Wednesday 4th January and ending with a duo of episodes on Wednesday 29th March, just ahead of Celebration Europe starting on Friday 7th April.
fanthatracks.com
Farthest From Weekend: Star Wars Fun Day gives you one way out
The latest guest for next weekends Star Wars Fun Day event, part of Farthest From weekend, has been announced and it’s Carl Upshell, a Narkina 5 prisoner from Star Wars: Andor. Fantha Tracks will be there, with a panel (to be announced this week) and a live recording of...
fanthatracks.com
Made to Measure: Michael Wilkinson on designing the costumes of Star Wars: Andor
With Star Wars: Andor in the history books and the long wait until the second season waiting to be filled with numerous other GFFA projects and events, the looks and styles of Andor are waiting to be translated into fan-made versions seen at events around the globe, including Star Wars: Celebration. Speaking with Kristin Baver, costume designer Michael Wilkinson discusses the clothing seen in the show, and how important they are to the wider story of Andor.
fanthatracks.com
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse) #1
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse) #1. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life.
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks: Adventures in Sound with guest David Collins
We’re joined today by multi-talented voice actor, sound designer and editor and Star Wars Celebration stage host David Collins, who discusses his career and more on this very special episode of Making Tracks. Remember to tune in to Good Morning Tatooine, LIVE Sunday and (while new live action TV...
fanthatracks.com
Gary Whitta on a project that “could have been a cool bookend to Rogue One”
With Rogue One ending with the death of most of its lead characters, segeuing into the opening moments of A New Hope, ideas of sequels to the film seemed bleak and unlikely. Prequels – like Star Wars: Andor – appeared to be the sole option, but an interesting tweet from writer Gary Whitta sheds light onto an avenue not taken that could have seen a successor to Rogue One hunt down Imperial war criminals.
fanthatracks.com
Fantha Tracks exclusive reveal: The Vintage Collection Endor Bunker and Endor Rebel Commando
Fantha Tracks are thrilled to reveal the new The Vintage Collection Endor Bunker and Endor Rebel Commando (Scout Trooper Disguise) figure, retailing for $59.99 for the bunker and the action figure and arriving during week 8 of Bring Home The Galaxy. It’s available for pre-order at 6pm UK / 1pm...
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Old Republic: Showdown on Ruhnuk Teaser Clip
In Game Update 7.2, explore Ruhnuk, an unknown and inhospitable planet that resides in the center of an electrical nebula. Shae Vizla continues her pursuit of Heta Kol to stop the Mandalorian clans from heading down the path to civil war in Showdown on Ruhnuk. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages...
fanthatracks.com
The Bad Batch season 2 trailer
Watch the trailer for Season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch streaming only on Disney+ January 4, 2023. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” season 2 stars Emmy Award® nominee Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award® nominee Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”) as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award® winner Rhea Perlman (“The Mindy Project,” “Cheers”) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony,” “The Owl House”) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award® winner Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws,” “Black-ish”) makes her guest starring debut in the series as as Phee Genoa.
fanthatracks.com
Alderaan Idol – Hitting the right notes ahead of Celebration London 2023
With Star Wars Celebration Europe only four months away, excitement is ramping up both for the convention and the many social gatherings that will take place around the event. One such event is Virtual Cantina’s Boonta Eve 4 party on 6th April, which will again feature the ‘Alderaan Idol’ karaoke competition as part of the evening’s fun. This will be held at the Breakfast Club bar in London’s Canary Wharf, which means you can also take in some Rogue One and Andor filming locations on the way!
