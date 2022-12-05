Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor
Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot
I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses
NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white male,” according to court records, were […] The post ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August."The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers," Springstead said in a court filing.
mageenews.com
Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:. Last Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon appearance...
NOLA.com
NEWS ROUNDUP: Coroner and parish could be headed back to court; locals named to state boards
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston lost a round in his court case to regain control of his agency's property, with a judge refusing late last month to make the parish government return the assets. Preston filed suit in July to make Parish President Mike Cooper comply with a 2021...
December 10th election: proposed constitutional amendment 1
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The December 10th elections are only a few days away. It’s important for voters to be prepared before they show up at the polls on Saturday. Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at ULM, goes over the proposed amendment. Amendment One: Ask voters whether they want to add language to the state […]
KTBS
Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls
Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
KSLA
A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments
(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
NBC News
Nebraska governor will vie for Senate appointment after Sasse resignation
Outgoing Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts will seek the appointment to replace Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is resigning early next month. The governor made his interest in the seat official in a statement Tuesday, where he said he would send an application to incoming GOP Gov. Jim Pillen (who Ricketts endorsed to replace him) as part of the appointment process.
WLOX
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
PPP loan fraud sentencing happening today
A man will be sentenced Wednesday morning for his role in a PPP loan fraud scheme worth more than $2.8 million.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
Assemblyman Fong responds to Governor Newsom's call to penalize oil companies
California Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the legislature Monday, December 5th, calling to penalize oil companies after several raised the price of gas.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
KTBS
Louisiana Public Broadcasting to air two-part documentary about Louisiana history, culture
The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, talks to the soul of Louisiana’s music scene with Jay Dardenne. Thomas and Dardenne will appear in the new documentary "Why Louisiana ain't Mississippi .. or Any Place Else!" on Louisiana Public Broadcasting next week. (Image provided by Louisiana Public Broadcasting)
calcasieu.info
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Comments / 0