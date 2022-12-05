ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baffled why Amendment 1 is on the ballot

I felt compelled to write this letter because of a mail-out I recently received briefly describing three constitutional amendments that voters are asked to consider Saturday. I fail to understand why Amendment No. 1 is even on the ballot. The Louisiana Constitution clearly defines the “right to vote” for Louisiana voters, citing one exception. This proposed amendment on the mail-in ballot I received identifies Article 1, Section 10, as the target of the proposed amendment. What is there to amend since it is already Louisiana law that “every citizen of the state, upon reaching 18 years of age, shall have the right to register and vote…” This statement is self-explanatory since it disqualifies non-U.S. citizens.
Louisiana Illuminator

ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses

NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white male,” according to court records, were […] The post ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CBS Detroit

Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a judge for another 60-day timeout in federal court in Washington. Prosecutors were not opposed.Kelley, who supported former President Donald Trump, is charged with misdemeanors. He's accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Allendale man's arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August."The requested continuance is reasonable and for good cause as defense counsel requires more time to receive and review the (evidence) and also explore any potential plea offers," Springstead said in a court filing.
MyArkLaMiss

December 10th election: proposed constitutional amendment 1

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The December 10th elections are only a few days away. It’s important for voters to be prepared before they show up at the polls on Saturday. Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at ULM, goes over the proposed amendment. Amendment One: Ask voters whether they want to add language to the state […]
KTBS

Public Service Commission runoff draws Black Democrats to the polls

Early voting in Louisiana ended Saturday ahead of the Dec. 10 runoff. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illumiantor) Early voting for the Dec. 10 general election has disproportionately drawn Democrats to the polls for a Louisiana Public Service Commission runoff, according to figures from the Secretary of State. The race for...
KSLA

A breakdown of Louisiana’s Dec. 10 amendments

(KSLA) - A new set of amendments will be on the Dec. 10 ballot for Louisiana voters. These amendments are different from the those that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot. Using the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana guide, here is a breakdown of each amendment:. Amendment 1 would...
NBC News

Nebraska governor will vie for Senate appointment after Sasse resignation

Outgoing Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts will seek the appointment to replace Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who is resigning early next month. The governor made his interest in the seat official in a statement Tuesday, where he said he would send an application to incoming GOP Gov. Jim Pillen (who Ricketts endorsed to replace him) as part of the appointment process.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
calcasieu.info

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
