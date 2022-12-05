ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities may see the worst.

Home sellers should brace themselves for a tough year ahead, with one real estate group forecasting that property sales could tumble in 2023 as more buyers are sidelined by rising mortgage rates and out-of-reach home prices. The number of homes sold will likely plunge 14.1% to 4.53 million homes, representing the lowest number of property transactions since 2012, when the U.S. was still recovering from the housing crash and Great Recession, according to according to Realtor.com's 2023 Housing Forecast. The pandemic triggered a massive boom in real estate sales, bolstered by a combination of record-low mortgage rates and work-from-home-orders from many employers. Since...
Axios

"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say

The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
CBS News

Home prices are expected to keep rising next year: Here's where

Americans looking to buy a house next year can expect less competition, more homes to choose from and the highest average mortgage rates in nearly two decades. Here's what they can't expect: A widespread fall in prices that would bring relief to priced-out homebuyers. That's the major takeaway from Realtor.com's...
Money

Housing Market Will Cool in 2023 as Mortgage Costs Soar: Expert Forecast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two wild years in the housing market, experts say home price growth will fall back to earth in 2023 — but that doesn’t mean houses will be more affordable. In fact, the typical monthly mortgage payment on a home purchased next year could be more than $500 higher than in 2022.
New York Post

Jobless claims rise as up-and-down trend continues in tight market

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased moderately last week, while continuing claims hit a 10-month high towards the end of November, suggesting the labor market was gradually slowing down. Still, labor market conditions remain tight, keeping the Federal Reserve on course to continue increasing interest rates as it fights inflation. The labor market has remained resilient in the face of growing recession risks, caused by the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy campaign. “Overall, the labor market remains tight and demand for workers is strong,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economistat High Frequency Economics in White Plains, NY. “But the claims data are suggesting a...
Kitchen and Bath Design News

Home Investment Returning to ‘Normal’ Patterns, Angi Finds

DENVER — 2022 has marked “a return to more normal home spending patterns,” with an increase in spending from 2019 and 2020 and a decline from 2021 – which was likely “an outlier” that spurred unusually high demand in both projects and home services spending.
invezz.com

Next housing market crash prediction for 2023

House prices have dropped sharply this year. The decline is mostly because of the rising mortgage rates. A 2008/9 housing crash will likely not happen in 2023. The housing market in most developed countries as soaring interest rates push mortgage rates to multi-year highs. At the same time, the yield curve inversion has led to elevated fears of a major global recession. In this next housing market prediction, I will look at whether the sector will clash in 2023.
Kitchen and Bath Design News

ASSA ABLOY Sells Emtek, Smart Residential Business

NEW HAVEN, CT – ASSA ABLOY has entered into binding agreements with Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the sale of Emtek and the Smart Residential business in the U.S. and Canada. The sale is to fully resolve all the alleged competitive concerns surrounding the proposed acquisition of the Hardware and Home Improvement division of Spectrum Brands. Residential businesses outside of the U.S. and Canada are not in scope to be divested.

