Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

BJ Ojulari becomes second LSU player to formally declare for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints fined by league; team says it will appeal decision

The New Orleans Saints said Saturday they will be appealing four fines handed down by the NFL and disprove the allegation defensive end Cam Jordan faked an injury during the team's Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the fines. The Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Minnesota

Bulldog men remain undefeated after beating Gophers 69-51

MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NOLA.com

St. Charles comes back on Dunham and wins 2nd consecutive state title

St. Charles scored two touchdowns that were sandwiched around an onside kick recovery in the fourth quarter and the second-seeded Comets defeated No. 4 Dunham 32-28 in the Division III select state championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Senior quarterback Ayden Authement threw a touchdown pass and completed a 2-point...
BATON ROUGE, LA

