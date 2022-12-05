Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU's QB of future Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier?
Who will quarterback LSU on Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl? More importantly, who will be LSU’s starting quarterback for the 2023 season? A season in which the Tigers, if they can successfully retool the defensive secondary and some other crucial spots, can be a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: If Sean Payton is going to coach somewhere in 2023, it needs to be the Saints
It’s a difficult time to be a Saints fan. The team is headed for its worst record in 17 years, and the future looks even bleaker than the present. The roster is aging, the salary cap bloated and the quarterback position unsettled. If that weren’t bad enough, the Saints...
NOLA.com
BJ Ojulari becomes second LSU player to formally declare for 2023 NFL Draft
LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Saints fined by league; team says it will appeal decision
The New Orleans Saints said Saturday they will be appealing four fines handed down by the NFL and disprove the allegation defensive end Cam Jordan faked an injury during the team's Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the fines. The Saints...
NOLA.com
Is Saints coach Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy after just one year? Our crew talks it out.
The New Orleans Saints didn't expect it to turn out like this. Virtually no one predicted a 4-9 record. That begs the question: Is Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy? Even after just one season?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:
NOLA.com
Saints, Cam Jordan deny 'ridiculous' fake injury allegations, say they will fight NFL fines
The New Orleans Saints said Saturday they will appeal fines levied against them by the NFL Saturday, saying they will disprove the allegation that defensive end Cam Jordan faked an injury during the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in Tampa. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero...
Bulldog men remain undefeated after beating Gophers 69-51
MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews...
NOLA.com
The John Curtis-Brother Martin state final follows a familiar script for the winner
John Curtis controlled possession and scored three touchdowns in the first half as the third-seeded Patriots defeated No. 13 Brother Martin 23-0 in the Division I select state championship Saturday at the Caesars Superdome. Junior quarterback Dagan Bruno executed the option offense to near perfection during those scoring drives, including...
NOLA.com
Live: Louisiana prep football title game scores - Dunham-St. Charles and Ruston-Destrehan
7 p.m. – Division IV select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian. 3:30 p.m. – Division III select – Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic. 7 p.m. – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Pelicans, Suns add chapter to newfound 'rivalry' spilled over from postseason
If it wasn’t a rivalry, it is now. Pelicans fans, you can forget about that ongoing beef you have with the Los Angeles Lakers or any animosity toward the more geographic rival that the Memphis Grizzlies are supposed to be. The Pelicans’ biggest rival, as of Friday night, is...
NOLA.com
Do the Saints need a complete roster overhaul? Our staff writers share their opinions.
The New Orleans Saints' roster is aging, and their salary cap is bloated. Do you think a full-scale roster overhaul is needed this offseason to start the rebuilding process?. Our coverage team sat down to answer this question, among others. Here's what we say:. Luke Johnson: Look at the teams...
NOLA.com
St. Charles comes back on Dunham and wins 2nd consecutive state title
St. Charles scored two touchdowns that were sandwiched around an onside kick recovery in the fourth quarter and the second-seeded Comets defeated No. 4 Dunham 32-28 in the Division III select state championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Senior quarterback Ayden Authement threw a touchdown pass and completed a 2-point...
