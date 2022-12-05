MINNEAPOLIS - Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented No. 23 Mississippi State's smothering defense in a 69-51 victory over Minnesota Sunday night to say undefeated.Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten. It's the Bulldogs' best start to a season since they won their first 13 games in 2003-04.Mississippi State - allowing 49.7 points per game, second fewest in the country - held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points. Minnesota had 15 turned overs.The Bulldogs had four double-digit scorers. Shakeel Moore scored 17 points, Cameron Matthews...

