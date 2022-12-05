Centre for Clinical Studies (ZKS) brings findings from science into practical application. Hannover Medical School (MHH) is one of Germany’s leading institutions in vaccine research. Before new vaccines are launched on the market, they have to undergo extensive clinical testing. The requirements for a clinical trial are high, the bureaucratic effort for planning and implementation is immense. Because this can hardly be done alongside the actual research work, the MHH has set up the Centre for Clinical Studies (ZKS). Here, the necessary infrastructure and highly qualified study staff are available to implement scientific findings clinically. The most recent example is two studies in vaccine research: one investigated whether an immune booster protects against severe courses of viral respiratory diseases. The other looked at the molecular mechanisms for the differential response of older people to influenza vaccination. The work has been published in the high-impact journals Clinical Infectious Diseases and Nature Communications.

