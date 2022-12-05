Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Information about Group A Strep infections
You may be concerned by reports in the media about serious illness caused by Group A Strep, which has been linked to a number of deaths around the country. Find out more about the illness, what to look out for, and what to do if you think you’re affected.
myscience.org
Pianos, exercise bikes and more: Inside the Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education research labs
A shiny black piano may not be the kind of instrument visitors would expect to find in a research lab at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education (KPE) but that is exactly what they would discover - along with a transcranial direct current stimulation device and an exercise bike.
myscience.org
Roos Masereeuw appointed vice-dean of research
Prof. Roos Masereeuw has been appointed vice-dean of research at the Faculty of Science. Her term will start at 1 February 2023. Masereeuw is affiliated with Utrecht University as professor of Experimental Pharmacology and scientific director of the Utrecht Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). As vice-dean of research, Roos Masereeuw...
myscience.org
How a viral toxin may exacerbate severe COVID-19
In a new study, University of California, Berkeley, researchers find that portions of the SARS-CoV-2 "spike" protein, shown in the foreground, can damage the cell barriers that line the inside of blood vessels, contributing to some of COVID-19’s most dangerous symptoms, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). (National Institutes of Health photo via Flickr) A study published today in the journal Nature Communications reveals how a viral toxin produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus may contribute to severe COVID-19 infections.
myscience.org
Poor classroom air negatively affects learning performance
Since the corona crisis, school ventilation has been in the spotlight, especially to prevent the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Research published today by Maastricht University (UM) shows that poor ventilation also affects the test scores of elementary school students and thus the core task of schools, good education. Effect...
myscience.org
Century-old question on fluid in lungs answered
A new flow modeled in the body could aid in treatment of patients with lung infections and pulmonary edema. Study: Computational Pulmonary Edema: A Microvascular Model of Alveolar Capillary and Interstitial Flow. (DOI: 10.1063/5.0109107) Pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs that can be fatal, presents a 125-year-old...
myscience.org
Workshop prepares young scientists, engineers for professional challenges
Annual Rising Stars workshop brings together trainees from diverse backgrounds for professional development, networking, and mentorship. Less than 8% of engineering faculty members around the country identify as members of underrepresented groups. A workshop held last month on the Homewood campus is on a mission to change that. Co-hosted by...
myscience.org
Very fast, but still not supersonic
An international research team including the Department of Biology at the University of Hamburg has used computer models and engineering methods to analyze the mobility of dinosaur tails. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers found that these tails could move at speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour. Unlike previously assumed, however, they did not reach supersonic speeds.
myscience.org
Watching viruses fail
Using a new analytical method, researchers have tracked viruses as they pass through face masks and compared their failure on the filter layers of different types of masks. The new method should now accelerate the development of surfaces that can kill viruses, the team writes in the journal Scientific Reports.
myscience.org
New way to produce important molecular entity
Chemists at the University of Münster develop method for simple production of vicinal diamines. Among the most common structures relevant to the function of biologically active molecules, natural products and drugs are so-called vicinal diamines - in particular, unsymmetrically constructed diamines. Vicinal diamines contain two functional atomic groups responsible for the substance properties, each with a nitrogen atom bonded to two neighbouring carbon atoms. A team led by Frank Glorius of the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster has now presented a new, direct way to produce vicinal diamines in the journal "Nature Catalysis".
myscience.org
Using immune cells to develop new active substances and improve the efficacy and safety of drugs
MHH researcher Nico Lachmann receives 2.5 million euros for Fraunhofer-Attract group. Immune cells and immune cell preparations are playing an increasingly important role in modern medicine.Nico Lachmann, research group leader at the Clinic for Paediatric Pneumology, Allergology and Neonatology at Hannover Medical School (MHH) and researcher of the RESIST Cluster of Excellence, wants to use standardised immune cells to test the efficacy and safety of drugs. For this project, he is also building The Attract working group is based at the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine ITEM.
myscience.org
Life and death of an ’altruistic’ bacterium
- A new study led by Yves Brun shows how some bacteria living in a biofilm sacrifice themselves to ensure the survival of the community. Biofilms, complex communities of bacteria, abound around us: on the surface of cheese where they give off flavors and aromas, in streams where they form the slimy substance on rocks, on our teeth where they form plaque.
myscience.org
Computational system streamlines the design of fluidic devices
This computational tool can generate an optimal design for a complex fluidic device such as a combustion engine or a hydraulic pump. Combustion engines, propellors, and hydraulic pumps are examples of fluidic devices - instruments that utilize fluids to perform certain functions, such as generating power or transporting water. Because...
myscience.org
The Impact of ’We’--New Research Group Looks at the Use of Pronouns
We, you, it: everyday, each one of us uses pronouns, but how do we use them when? Now a team of researchers wants to find out and is receiving funding from the German Research Foundation to do so. The group Praktiken der Personenreferenz: Personal-, Indefinitund Demonstrativpronomen im Gebrauch will receive roughly â¬2 million over a period of 4 years.
myscience.org
Paper-thin solar cell can turn any surface into a power source
Researchers develop a scalable fabrication technique to produce ultrathin, lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly added to any surface. MIT engineers have developed ultralight fabric solar cells that can quickly and easily turn any surface into a power source. These durable, flexible solar cells, which are much thinner than...
myscience.org
Immune booster helps with viral respiratory diseases
Centre for Clinical Studies (ZKS) brings findings from science into practical application. Hannover Medical School (MHH) is one of Germany’s leading institutions in vaccine research. Before new vaccines are launched on the market, they have to undergo extensive clinical testing. The requirements for a clinical trial are high, the bureaucratic effort for planning and implementation is immense. Because this can hardly be done alongside the actual research work, the MHH has set up the Centre for Clinical Studies (ZKS). Here, the necessary infrastructure and highly qualified study staff are available to implement scientific findings clinically. The most recent example is two studies in vaccine research: one investigated whether an immune booster protects against severe courses of viral respiratory diseases. The other looked at the molecular mechanisms for the differential response of older people to influenza vaccination. The work has been published in the high-impact journals Clinical Infectious Diseases and Nature Communications.
Comments / 0