Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
myscience.org
Using light to manipulate neuron excitability
A new optogenetics-based tool allows researchers to control how neurons respond to electrical input. Nearly 20 years ago, scientists developed ways to stimulate or silence neurons by shining light on them. This technique, known as optogenetics, allows researchers to discover the functions of specific neurons and how they communicate with other neurons to form circuits.
Government Scientists ‘Approaching What is Required for Fusion’ in Breakthrough Energy Research
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists hoping to harness nuclear fusion—the same energy source that powers the Sun and other stars—have confirmed that magnetic fields can enhance the energy output of their experiments, reports a new study. The results suggest...
Phys.org
How to test whether we're living in a computer simulation
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets and ultimately life to develop? The expansive force of the universe, dark energy, for example, is much weaker than theory suggests it should be—allowing matter to clump together rather than being ripped apart.
myscience.org
The three dimensions of a flower
- Montreal biologists publish a study demonstrating that photogrammetry allows rapid and precise three-dimensional reconstruction of flowers from two-dimensional images. To better understand the evolution of flowers, a research team in biology from Université de Montréal, the Montreal Botanical Garden and McGill University have succeeded in using photogrammetry to quickly and precisely build, in three dimensions, a model of a flower from two-dimensional images.
myscience.org
Energy-efficient computing with tiny magnetic vortices
Unconventional computing combines Brownian computing with reservoir computing / First prototype developed. A large percentage of energy used today is consumed in the form of electrical power for processing and storing data and for running the relevant terminal equipment and devices. According to predictions, the level of energy used for these purposes will increase even further in the future. Innovative concepts, such as neuromorphic computing, employ energy-saving approaches to solve this problem. In a joint project undertaken by experimental and theoretical physicists at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) with the funding of an ERC Synergy Grant such an approach, known as Brownian reservoir computing, has now been realized. The results were also recently featured as an Editors' Highlight in the Devices section of the scientific journal Nature Communications.
The Next Web
European MRI study provides experimental evidence indicating our brains are quantum
We’ve long suspected the human brain is a quantum computer but we’ve never had any actual evidence to back this theory up. That is, until now. A pair of researchers from Trinity College in Dublin and the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw recently published what may turn out to be landmark research in the quest to understand the human brain, consciousness, and the physical nature of the universe itself.
myscience.org
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
myscience.org
New findings on neuronal activities in the sensorimotor cortex
Interdisciplinary team at the University of Freiburg studies freely moving individuals using 3D tracking. An interdisciplinary research team at the University of Freiburg has found important clues about the functioning of the sensorimotor cortex. The new findings on neuronal activities in this brain area could be helpful for the further development and use of so-called neuroprostheses. These have an interface with the nervous system and are intended to help compensate for neuronal dysfunctions. "Our results will contribute to the improvement of neuroprosthetic approaches while shortening the training period of patients with prostheses," says neurobiologist Ilka Diester from the Faculty of Biology at the University of Freiburg. The results have just been published in the journal Nature Communications.
technologynetworks.com
Glowing Protein Engineered To Create Detailed, High-Res Biomedical Images
Biomedical and genetic engineers at Duke University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine have designed a small fluorescent protein that emits and absorbs light that penetrates deep into biological tissue. Tailored to wavelengths in the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum, this protein can help researchers capture deeper, cleaner, more precise biomedical images.
myscience.org
Anton Boudreau Ninkov: revealing the information that lies hidden
- Anton Boudreau Ninkov, a specialist in information visualization, has joined the School of Library and Information Sciences (EBSI). How do we make sense of the overwhelming amount of information that surrounds us? How can information visualization systems help us see data we weren’t even aware of? These questions fascinate Anton Boudreau Ninkov.
myscience.org
2022 Inserm Prizes: Forming a Common Front for Our Health
"Awarding the Inserm Prizes is a key point in the Institute’s life, enabling us to showcase the various talents of our staff and the great wealth of the research we conduct to form a common front for the health of our fellow citizens. But it is also an opportunity to emphasize our involvement at the heart of society, our commitment to scientific research that is effective, ethical and accessible to as many people as possible,” states Inserm CEO, Gilles Bloch.
myscience.org
KU Leuven researchers put octopus brain on the map
Wide variation in brain cells makes octopus brain even more complex than thought. For the first time, researchers are mapping the different cell types found in octopus brains. Because of these animals’ amazing ability to think, it should come as no surprise that their brain cells exhibit similar properties to the known neurons and glia in other animals. What is surprising, however, is the large number of different types of brain cells. This diversity may explain why octopuses - although evolutionarily some 600 million years removed from us - are still able to solve complex thinking exercises. The research results were published in Nature Communications.
aiexpress.io
How MIT is training AI language models in an era of quality data scarcity
Bettering the robustness of machine studying (ML) fashions for pure language duties has develop into a serious synthetic intelligence (AI) subject in recent times. Giant language fashions (LLMs) have all the time been probably the most trending areas in AI analysis, backed by the rise of generative AI and firms racing to launch architectures that may create impressively readable content material, even pc code.
myscience.org
Three scientists win Royal Society of NSW awards
Three of our scientists have won awards from the Royal Society of NSW, announced at the society’s Ordinary General Meeting on 7 December. "Congratulations to our three prize winners - the prizes recognise outstanding research across our science disciplines. It’s wonderful to see our scientists celebrated from early-career to mid-career to lifetime achievement," said Professor Phil Gale, Interim Dean of the Faculty of Science.
myscience.org
Head-mounted microscope measures neuron activity
Miniature device enables scientist to record nerve cell activity in all cortical layers in lit environments. Researchers of the Max Planck Institute for Neurobiology of Behavior have developed a miniature microscope small enough to be carried on the head of freely a moving mouse and capable of measuring neuronal activity in all cortical layers, even the deepest ones. The two-gram microscope can be controlled remotely, which minimizes the need to handle the animal. The microscope also incorporates new technology enabling imaging in lit environments, something that all comparable microscopes struggled to do. Neuronal activity can now be imaged from all cortical layers in the freely moving mouse during the full range of the animal’s behaviors. This new microscope is a game changer for exploring the link between neural activity and complex animal behavior.
myscience.org
WSL involved in Horizon project on forest genetics
Faced with the challenges posed to forests by climate change, new European policies call for increased efforts to restore forest ecosystems through massive tree plantations by 2030, in full respect of ecological principles. This objective can only be achieved if forest genetic resources (FGR) and Forest reproductive material (FRM) such as fruits, seeds, cones and plant parts are protected and sustainably managed while establishing a well-developed nursery sector to support planting and restoration efforts. The Horizon Europe OptFORESTS project aims to generate new knowledge in this field, systematise data and create network partnerships for the production, deployment, management and conservation of diversified and adaptable FGR and FRM in the face of climate change.
Can machines invent things without human help? These AI examples show the answer is ‘yes’
The question of whether artificial intelligence (AI) can invent is nearly 200 years old, going back to the very beginning of computing. Victorian mathematician Ada Lovelace wrote what’s generally considered the first computer program. As she did, she wondered about the limits of what computers could do. In 1843 Lovelace wrote, in regard to what is arguably the first general purpose programmable computer: The Analytical Engine has no pretensions to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform. It can follow analysis; but it has no power of anticipating any analytical relations or truths. Its province...
myscience.org
Novel technology for detecting and identifying traces of micro and nano plastics in consumable water
Micro and nano plastics are everywhere: in the air, in seas and rivers, in soil, and in plants and animals. The use of plastics in various products is increasing their concentration. The growing presence of microand nano plastics in water is a growing problem worldwide. While there is no complete clarity on the harmfulness of these plastics to humans and the environment, there are serious concerns among scientists. UT researcher Dr Alvaro Marin, who is an associate professor in the Physics of Fluids group in the University of Twente’s Faculty of Science and Technology (TNW) is working with colleagues on a technology for detecting and identifying traces of micro and nano plastics in consumable water.
