Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
CareSource donates $1 million to District 5 Area Agency on Aging
ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.
wktn.com
Electricity Restored to Area Residents by 7:30 this Morning
On again, off again power issues impacted residents of Hardin County throughout the night. Thousands of customers were affected, some for longer stretches. No official cause was given. The first outage was reported at around 2:40 this morning. American Electric Power had electricity restored to most customers by just before...
toledoparent.com
Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses
For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
hometownstations.com
City of Lima reminding residents of trash container ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The city of Lima hearing a lot of concerns about an ordinance that has been on the books for years. The city utilities department has started tagging homes that are not following the garbage and refuse container set out violation ordinance, and by looking at some social media comments, most residents didn't know it existed.
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
Roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan fined after number of violations, including baboon biting employee, porcupine escaping
A roadside zoo in Southeast Michigan has been slapped with a hefty fine after PETA alerted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to several animals in need of urgent veterinary care and a number of other violations.
13abc.com
Galena St. water main break aid to be discussed at Wednesday Water Commission meeting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Regional Water Commission will discuss potential aid for those impacted by a Nov. 28 water main break on Galena St. The group will meet at 1 p.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Rd. in Perrysburg. The...
13abc.com
Council sends proposal to use road money for office space back to administration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is not moving forward with a proposal to use road funding to lease office space just yet. Council members voted to send ordinance 621 back to the city administration on a 10-2 vote during Tuesday’s meeting. City leaders were asking for income...
13abc.com
BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school. Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.
myfox28columbus.com
58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
13abc.com
Findlay Forward: what you need to know about the city’s new planning process
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay has grown quite a bit over the past few decades, and the city’s government wants to continue that growth. That’s why it has introduced a new plan called Findlay Forward. “It’s really a process of the city evaluating what do...
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
Coats for Christmas to hand out over 2,000 coats this weekend in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Thousands of coats are donated in the Findlay area for those in need every year. Each year, the Findlay YMCA partners with City Uniforms and Linens to collect, clean and distribute donations as part of Coats for Christmas. It's an initiative that City Uniforms started 35...
13abc.com
Lucas County makes moves to prepare for possible new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials take steps towards finalizing a site for the new county jail. County officials on Tuesday made plans to relocate its Facilities Department, making the location a possibility for a new jail. County leaders said they have narrowed their options to two sites which...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lima Ohio
Founded in 1831, the seat of power in Allen County, Lima in Ohio was named after Peru’s capital city. Ohio’s Lima has a population of less than 40,000, making it one of the state’s smaller cities, however, its history as a locomotive and tank manufacturing hub and proximity to Findlay means that there’s more than meets the eye in this small West-Central Ohio city.
bgindependentmedia.org
LGBTQ community wants BG to take steps to being safe space
The mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month has motivated the local LGBTQ community to make Bowling Green a sanctuary. The day after the shooting that killed five and injured up to 25, the BGO Pride organization held a vigil to honor transgender individuals whose lives have been taken by anti-transgender violence.
richlandsource.com
Shelby attorney steps down from Richland County elections board, announces judicial candidacy
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Board of Elections member J.C. Elgin announced Tuesday his resignation from the board in order to run for Shelby Municipal Court judge in 2023. The attorney said keeping his seat on the bipartisan, four-member local elections board would be "incompatible with my duties and impermissible as a (board) member."
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 12-8-22
12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
Old Fort High School student arrested for bringing gun to school Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School, according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office. School officials were able to locate and secure the gun without injury until deputies arrived, who then arrested and charged the student with improper conveyance of a firearm on school property and inducing panic.
Comments / 0