Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning. “I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a...
Matthews Jr. knocked down shots when UAB “backed off”
Moments after landing with his leg and knee bent awkwardly underneath him, Emmitt Matthews Jr. grimaced in pain at midcourt. He stayed seated on the hardwood floor for roughly a minute before getting up, still clearly in pain from being unintentionally knocked down just 30 seconds into the game. Matthews...
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
West Virginia begins road trip at Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a three-game homestand, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set for a three-game road trip beginning on Sunday, Dec. 11, as the Mountaineers travel to State College, Pennsylvania, to take on Penn State. Tipoff against the Nittany Lions is set for 4...
WVU, UAB square off as Huggins faces former assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when the Mountaineers host UAB at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia aims to maintain its perfect home record after its most recent victory...
Hot-shooting West Virginia welcomes Jelly Walker, UAB
West Virginia will aim to continue its sharp shooting on Saturday when it hosts UAB in the second contest of their four-game homestand in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (7-2) shot a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night.
Six Shooters Ready for Winter Air Gun Championships
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Six student-athletes from the No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team are set to travel to Camp Perry, Ohio, from Dec. 9-12, for the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, hosted by USA Shooting. Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker; juniors Molly McGhin, Becca Lamb and Matt...
Student-designed and created Marble Golf Course open at Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex
MOUNDSVILLE — Scott Reager, Executive Director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce shares an exciting family-friendly activity in Moundsville, West Virginia. Andrea Keller, Coordinator at the Museum at the Grave Creek Mound Archaeological Complex, helps host a group of Moundsville Middle School art students under guidance from their teacher, Tabitha Morgan, who have created a Marble Golf Course for the public.
Lane Closure on WV 2 to begin December 12
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, from the intersections with County Route 3 (Cherry Hill Road) and Clearview Avenue, will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The work will start Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, for a fiber optic...
Ohio houses set to be demolished to make way for power substation
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — There will soon be some gaps in the current landscape of Bellaire. AEP has purchased seven houses between 34th and 36th streets to tear down, making way for a new power substation. Several of the houses were dilapidated and uninhabited, and the rest were purchased...
Casting Crowns band coming to Wheeling
Compassion International presents Casting Crowns, The Healer Tour, coming to Wheeling, West Virginia on April 6 at The Capitol Theatre. They will be joined by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller. Get tickets here.
6th Annual Operation Toy Lift goes “above and beyond” to elevate Christmas spirits
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The 6th Annual Operation Toy Lift works from the ground up at the Ohio Valley Mall to elevate the spirits of everyone in the holiday season. ”The fact that we get bigger and bigger every year is a motivating factor in itself because we’re able to help more and more children.”
Christmas with the Cockaynes takes guests into Christmases past
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves. Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.
Christmas Basket Giveaway goes back to an in-person event
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Temple is preparing for its 32nd Annual Christmas Basket Giveaway. The past two years were done as drive-throughs. This year it will be in person, on the ground floor of the Dream Center. So instead of having a pre-packed box placed in...
Mrs. Claus bakes 7000 cookies for local scholarship fund
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – One local woman’s love for both baking and giving back to the community turned into a Christmas event for a good cause. Jody Miller hosted a bake sale with Mrs. Claus and her elves, for which she baked 7000 cookies – starting the process at the beginning of November.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive promotes toys, food pick up, and a QR code for easy donations
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a peak time of year for giving and donations all across the area, and The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive is in full swing. Officials from the Wheeling Area organization, which serves Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties, say they are currently at about thirty percent of their goal for the year.
Update: Male driver found by Martins Ferry Police in “hit-skip” with an officer
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) — * UPDATE: Male has been located. Martins Ferry Police Department would like to thank everyone for their quick responses leading to the location of this male. *. ———————————————————————————————————-...
