ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Tyler Lockett, Bobby Wagner pay off school lunch debt for Renton students

Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett and former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner recently partnered to do something generous for students and families in the Renton School District. Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson said in early November, a representative of Lockett and Wagner, now with the Los Angeles Rams, contacted his...
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Renton brewery vandalized days before monthly Drag Queen Story Hour event

Leading up to a planned protest of a Drag Queen Story Hour event this weekend, vandalism has struck The Brewmaster’s Taproom, which hosts the event on a monthly basis. At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Renton police responded to an unidentified vandal shooting a ball-bearing projectile at the front window of the Renton bar, which was not open at the time. Authorities say that the projectile was from a B.B. gun, pellet gun or possibly a slingshot, not a firearm.
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Fire destroys vacant warehouse near Kent Station on Smith Street |Photos

Flames and smoke from a two-alarm fire at a vacant commercial/warehouse building filled the Kent skies and impacted train commuters early Friday morning, Dec. 9 near Kent Station. Firefighters responded at about 4:04 a.m. to a building at 105 W. Smith St., just east of the Kent Station parking garage...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Landlord found guilty of murdering tenants, placing bodies into suitcases

A Burien landlord accused of killing two tenants and placing their dismembered bodies into suitcases in June 2020 was found guilty of murder on Thursday, Dec. 8. Michael Lee Dudley, 64, was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder, according to King County Superior Court documents. The jury also found Dudley guilty of being armed with a gun at the time of the murders. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy