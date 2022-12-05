Leading up to a planned protest of a Drag Queen Story Hour event this weekend, vandalism has struck The Brewmaster’s Taproom, which hosts the event on a monthly basis. At 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Renton police responded to an unidentified vandal shooting a ball-bearing projectile at the front window of the Renton bar, which was not open at the time. Authorities say that the projectile was from a B.B. gun, pellet gun or possibly a slingshot, not a firearm.

RENTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO