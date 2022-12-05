Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local family receives a Christmas shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, one family got the opportunity to spend more than $200 on anything they wanted at a local Walmart. “We are partnering together to take a family Christmas shopping for the holidays. So the fire department came out to help the kids shop and we provided the funds and we’re just going to let the kids buy some toys,” says Tasha Hart, President of WoodmenLife chapter 179.
WBBJ
Church brings community together with unique experience
PARIS, Tenn. — One community continued an annual tradition, but with a change of scenery. The New Harmony Church in Paris concluded their annual live nativity drive-thru on Sunday!. “For 24 years, we’ve been doing this live nativity. And the purpose is to represent the Christmas story told in...
WBBJ
Local photography clubs hosts reception
JACKSON, Tenn.–Photography lovers stopped by the old City Hall building at ‘The Ned’ to see what the Jackson photography club has to offer. All the photos featured are taken by different club members. Many of the photos captured the essence of the great outdoors such as nature,...
WBBJ
Local organization takes Jackson youth on a shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting its annual “Shop with a Cop,” giving youth with the Boys and Girls Club the chance to shop until they drop. “I cannot say enough about the Boys and Girls Club and it’s the one thing you can put your hand on really, that you can show that it reduces crime cause it gives kids something to do in the afternoon when school lets out it’s just a great organization,” says Jeff Shepard, President of Jackson Fraternal Order of Police.
WBBJ
Customers, vendors shop to support a good cause
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local vendors gathered together in the hopes of building community and raising funds for a good cause. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude held its first event on Sunday afternoon, and it was with over 30 vendors of various backgrounds. Santa was also in attendance to...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
LIFELINE asks community to donate the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help give the gift of life this holiday season in both Jackson and Dyersburg. LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting the annual Holiday Hero Christmas Blood Drive on December 15 at their location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The...
WBBJ
Holiday cheer comes to a local city’s downtown
SAVANNAH, Tenn.—Downtown Savannah has been transformed into a winter holiday treat for locals and visitors. Christmas on Main Street has something for everyone, with a variety of attractions, including ice skating, photo opportunities, food and more. One attendee drove over an hour to explore the site for the first...
WBBJ
JMC students showcase skills in music, arts
JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County students got the chance to showcase their skills Tuesday evening. Parents, teachers, and staff traveled to Liberty High School to see the hard work of students in the music and arts. Artwork by students in the school system was put on display to show what they’ve...
WBBJ
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
WBBJ
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
WBBJ
Rev. Nicholas Leonard Betts
Services for the Rev. Nicholas Leonard Betts, age 56 of Memphis, Tennessee will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the St. Paul C.M.E. Church in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:00 A.M., until...
WBBJ
Jill Taylor, Alyson Fite named Hub City Heroes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Jill Taylor and Alyson Fite as joint Hub City Heroes for November 2022. Taylor is the current Keep Jackson Beautiful Interim Chair, and Fite is the Board Chair for Jackson Recreation and Parks. According to their nominator, the two “give...
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids This Weekend
McKenzie, TN – The Wright Brothers made the first powered flight in December 1903. If you are 8 through 17 you can see what it is like to fly on December 10, 2022. The local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapter will be offering free Young Eagle flights from 10am to 2pm Saturday, December 10, at the Carroll County Airport just south of McKenzie on Highway 22.
WBBJ
‘Elf’ hits the USJ stage for a final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local school held a holiday performance in Jackson. The University School of Jackson held a Christmas play on Sunday. The play was set to music and based on the holiday classic film, “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell. The performance brings together lower, middle...
WBBJ
JMCSS rolls out bonuses for support staff
WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School system is rolling out its winter bonuses for support staff this upcoming week. In September, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced a 6.2 million dollar investment for school employees. Specifically for support staff, it was announced that they’ll be receiving bonuses broken...
wnbjtv.com
Caroline Ray's Outlet Mall now open in Lexington!
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Caroline Rays Outlet Mall is new to Lexington but its owner Courtney Chaney isn’t new to the outlet business, “Me and my mother used to be vendors and I decided I didn't want to be a vendor anymore...and I just had the idea and two months later it's here," she said.
WBBJ
Sorority seeks participants for 2023 Cotillion
JACKSON, Tenn. — A sorority is looking for high schoolers to join their 2023 Cotillion. The news release from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Nu Sigma Alumnae chapter says they are hosting the Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion in April of 2023. They say if you are a high schooler...
WBBJ
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
