Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
freightwaves.com
FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found
A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
'Texas Killing Fields': Who is William Reece and Where Is He Now?
Formerly with the Oklahoma National Guard, he is the only man to be convicted of more than one murder, after 30 bodies were found between Houston and Galveston.
Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields
Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields."Photo byHayden Hatch/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
Women's Health
Who Were 'The Texas Killing Fields' Victims From The Netflix Doc? Their Identities, Locations, And Suspects
Netflix has dropped yet another installation of their successful Crime Scene docuseries, and this time, viewers dive into some mysterious murders that have, to this day, never been solved. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields is a three-episode limited series that tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped in an oil field that makes up a 50-mile stretch of highway-adjacent land that goes from Houston, Texas, to neighboring Galveston. The mass number of bodies that were found along the highway resulted in its gruesome nickname: The Killing Fields.
Ted Cruz's Daughter 'Okay' After Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Texas Home
Police said officers had responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend On Thanksgiving For “Not Helping Her With The Bills”
A Texas woman is out on bond after police say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records. Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, was released on bond last Thursday after being charged with aggravated
Senator Ted Cruz’s daughter ‘taken to hospital’ after police respond to ‘family matter’ at River Oaks home
POLICE have responded to the home of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after an alleged family matter involving one of his daughters. Cruz, who was reportedly in Washington, DC on Tuesday, has two daughters, Caroline, 14, and Catherine, 11. Police responded to Cruz's home in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood of...
Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand
A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
‘White rich boy justice’: Family rages as Florida cannibal killer Austin Harrouff may be free again
A cannibalistic double-murderer from Florida could end up walking the streets again — without ever going to trial. Former Florida State University fraternity member Austin Harrouff, 25, was deemed not guilty by reason of insanity Monday after randomly hacking John Stevens and his wife Michelle Mischon to death with a machete in 2016. Deputies said they found Harrouff kneeling over Stevens and gnawing on his face, noting that he spit out pieces of flesh before being taken into custody. After six years of delays, friends and relatives of the slain couple expected the case to go to trial Monday — but were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son
A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
Girlfriend of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen’s alleged killer admits role in dismembering body
A woman has admitted to playing a role in dismembering and getting rid of the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was sexually assaulted and killed at a military base in Texas in 2020. Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to four charges – one count of accessory to murder after the fact as well as three counts of false statement or representation - on Tuesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas. “According to court documents, from April 22, 2020 through July 1, 2020, Aguilar assisted Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in corruptly...
iheart.com
Man Dancing On Top Of 18-Wheeler Dies After Hitting Bridge And Falling Off
A 25-year-old man was killed when he got knocked off the top of a tractor-trailer barreling down a Texas freeway. Houston police said the man, who was not identified, either jumped or climbed on top of the 18-wheeler, started dancing, and was possibly recording himself. As the truck went underneath...
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
Grandfather of Slain Texas 7-Year-Old Speaks Out About Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Her
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl abducted and found dead in Paradise, Texas, last week, has said he is trying to forgive the child's alleged killer. In an emotional Facebook post, Mark Strand writes that although he's furious with the person who allegedly took his granddaughter's life, he's also committed to forgiving him. "…I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there's a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him," he writes.
Chompers the python sent would-be thief running in botched robbery attempt, police say
A Texas teenager accused of trying to steal a ball python named Chompers at gunpoint was charged with aggravated robbery, court documents obtained Thursday show. The 17-year-old was booked Wednesday on two counts and is being held at the Harris County Jail, jail records show. The teen allegedly displayed a...
FedEx driver kidnapped 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead Friday, officials say
A FedEx contract driver in Texas was arrested Friday and charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 7-year-old girl who went missing two days earlier, officials said. The disappearance of Athena Strand, who vanished Wednesday from her home in Paradise in Wise County, prompted a large search with around 200 volunteers from the community.
