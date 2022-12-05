Gibsonburg's Smith Ohio's D-VII offensive player of the year

Gibsonburg senior running back Connor Smith was named the Division VII offensive player of the year on the 2022 All-Ohio football teams released Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Smith carried 370 times for 3,433 yards and 47 touchdowns in 13 games for the Golden Bears (10-3), adding a receiving TD. He had a run of four straight 300-plus-yard games during the regular season, and added two more 300-yard games in the Bears' two playoff wins.

The single-season yardage ranked fifth in Ohio prep history, and his 6,929 career rushing yards (on 796 carries) rank No. 15 all-time. Smith's 98 career rushing touchdowns and his 304 points this season both rank No. 13 in the Ohio record book, and his 100 total TDs rank No. 16.

Playing linebacker on defense, Smith he ended the season with 170 total tackles, including 11 tackles for losses, and four sacks. In his career, Smith had 457 tackles, 31 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and seven interceptions.

Smith was also the 157-pound Division III wrestling state champion last winter with a 49-1 record.

Joining him on the D-VII first team are Gibsonburg senior teammate Martin Myerholtz (offensive lineman), and two players from Blanchard Valley Conference champion McComb — linebacker Andrew Swisher and offensive lineman Nick Bormuth.

McComb senior defensive back Camden Glaser and junior defensive lineman Wilson Grubb were chosen to the D-VII second team, and Panthers junior running back Braxton Althauser was selected to the third team.

Caden Nester, a senior receiver from Toledo Area Athletic Conference member Edon, was picked to the D-VII first team.

In Division VI, senior punter Emilio Duran from TAAC champion Ottawa Hills was named to the first team for the second straight year, and Green Bears senior defensive back Sam McCaffery was picked to the second team.

Patrick Henry junior receiver Landon Johnson was named to the D-VI first team, and Patriots senior defensive back Kaden Rosebrook was chosen to the third team.