LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
wvih.com
Man Found Dead In Car
The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
wdrb.com
Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 32-year-old man found dead in the Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 32-year-old man was found dead in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say officers responded to reports of a man down inside vehicle around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. Once on scene, they found a man who was dead.
wdrb.com
59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
fox56news.com
33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
WLKY.com
Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
Wave 3
Friends, family of 17-year-old crash victim hold prayer circle to remember his life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old’s life was cut short after a deadly crash in Oldham County Monday night. On Friday, people who knew Ayden Altman came together at LaGrange Church of Christ to remember the time they had with him. Friends and classmates of Altman wanted to give...
Wave 3
Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot while sitting in car on McDonald's parking lot, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot while sitting in a car on McDonald's parking lot Saturday. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting shortly before noon in the parking lot of McDonald's located in the 1200 block of West Broadway.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Portland, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street around 5:15 p.m. Police said the man was found in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
WLKY.com
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood. Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LMPD: 12 year old caught driving stolen KIA; previous victim says 'there's a parental issue here'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 12 year old is the latest suspect of a car theft in Louisville. Thursday, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) posted to Facebook and said the juvenile was caught with a stolen KIA. Police also reminded the public of the dangers of a continued string...
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning. As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who died after being shot in Old Louisville on Monday night have been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer Jr. died after the shooting. Mejias died at University of Louisville Hospital after being transported in...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman pleads guilty in case involving refusal to quarantine after COVID diagnosis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was arrested in 2020 after allegedly refusing to self-quarantine following a COVID-19 diagnosis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and will avoid incarceration. Kendra Burnett was arrested on April 27, 2020, at a Kroger store on South Second...
