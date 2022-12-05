ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD: Separate shootings in Louisville leave 2 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Separate overnight shootings have left two people injured in Louisville, according to Metro Police. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sixth Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court in Newburg. There, officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Court on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Found Dead In Car

The Homicide Unit for Louisville Metro Police Department opened a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Saturday morning. Just before 8 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street on a report of a man down inside a car.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in Jacobs neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Carl Court near Crums Lane around 3:30 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

59-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 59-year-old woman was identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Dec. 7. Louisville Metro Police said a woman died after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road around 6:30 a.m. Cindie Scott was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Police said...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man found dead inside car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead inside a car in the Russell neighborhood Saturday morning. According to the coroner, Roderick Moss Jr., 32, died from a gunshot wound. Moss was found inside a car in the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Woman who was struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman that was struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the coroner, Cindie Scott, 59, died from blunt force injuries at the hospital after being hit by a car. Police said that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after being shot in Portland, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street around 5:15 p.m. Police said the man was found in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Portland neighborhood. Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., Louisville Metro Police First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street. Once on the scene, they found a man suffering...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who died after being shot in Old Louisville on Monday night have been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer Jr. died after the shooting. Mejias died at University of Louisville Hospital after being transported in...
LOUISVILLE, KY

