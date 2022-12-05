Read full article on original website
Related
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
Arraignment set in case against Rep. Bernett
Rep. Tracy Bernett appeared virtually for a status conference on the case against her for allegedly falsifying her address to run for her district this election. The case was bound over to district court for an arraignment on Feb. 7, with not much else discussed on Thursday. A Democrat finishing...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
895
Followers
12K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0