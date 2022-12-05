ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arraignment set in case against Rep. Bernett

Rep. Tracy Bernett appeared virtually for a status conference on the case against her for allegedly falsifying her address to run for her district this election. The case was bound over to district court for an arraignment on Feb. 7, with not much else discussed on Thursday. A Democrat finishing...
