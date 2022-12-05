Read full article on original website
3 arrested for stealing pickup trucks in South Carolina
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three Anderson County men were arrested Thursday on charges related to the theft of two pick-up trucks from a business in November. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23rd, deputies responded to the Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24. Deputies learned that two men entered […]
House fire under investigation in Spartanburg Co.
A vacant home in Spartanburg is now the center of an active fire investigation.
Officers warn of reportedly armed men breaking into cars in Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are investigating a group of three men who allegedly broke into cars around the Simpsonville area. According to officers, when one of the victims tried to confront the suspects, they began shooting at them. Thankfully, no injuries were reported...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs road on Dec. 10. A pedestrian was trying to cross Pelham Road when they...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist following crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died Saturday night following a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash between a car and motorcycle happened around 5:21 p.m. near Ashmore Bridge Road. Sadly the driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene.
Deputies find missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a missing 14-year-old who reportedly ran away Saturday night. Deputies said William Stone was last seen near Half Mile Way at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
4 charged after guns, drugs seized from South Carolina home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit by gunfire. Officers knocked on the door to check for injuries […]
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
1 dead in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday afternoon in Fountain Inn. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive. Troopers said a 2015 Nissan was driving north when they went off the right side of the road and […]
Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
Buncombe Co. Detention officer charged with hit-and-run in nearby area
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a member of their office was recently charged with felony hit-and-run in a nearby County. Deputies said Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody Friday night by State Highway Patrol troopers. They added that the incident happened in Yancy County and involved a personal vehicle.
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
Victim identified after single vehicle crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a deadly crash in Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 7:52 a.m. Saturday. Officials say a driver and two passengers were travelling east on HWY...
Laurens Co. Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens Co. officials say they’ve identified one person involved in a fatal collision. Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr. Officials say 71-year-old Kathy Sonfelt was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when...
Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
