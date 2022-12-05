ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-75 North near Buttermilk Pike, emergency crews are responding

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Kenton County Dispatch has confirmed a crash on I-75 North near Buttermilk Pike. Emergency crews are responding. According to officials, the single-vehicle crash occurred at the 185.6 mile marker. Travelers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. Officials say that a family of five...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Ohio Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on US-36

Officials are investigating a fatal crash on US-36 in Piqua, Ohio. Troopers of the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 09:51 p.m. Saturday. The crash took place on US-36 west of R. M. Davis Parkway. According to officials,...
PIQUA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash at 13th and Greenup streets in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of a crash at East 13th and Greenup streets in Covington. Crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
COVINGTON, KY
dayton247now.com

Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reported crash with injuries on Wheeler Street in Covington﻿

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Wheeler Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati public library in Green Township to reopen Saturday

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Green Township branch of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is set to reopen after a nearly four-month closure. The branch is holding a community celebration on Saturday for the reopening until 2 p.m. The event will feature face painting, balloon art and...
CINCINNATI, OH

