Longmont police report: Dec. 10, 2022
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
1 hospitalized in Montclair neighborhood shooting, no arrests made
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Denver's Montclair neighborhood broke out Saturday night.
1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash in Aurora
One person is dead, two people have been hospitalized and a fourth fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left an Aurora intersection closed for several hours Saturday night.
Woman arrested on drug charges in Weld County
A Weld County woman, wanted on drug charges, now faces more drug charges. Kaitlyn Walker was arrested late last month in a stolen vehicle on the 3800 block of Colorado 119 in an unincorporated section of Weld County, the Greeley Tribune reported. Deputies said they found more than 185 grams of meth on her person. Deputies say Walker was already wanted in connection with multiple drug felony counts stemming from an arrest In March. She’s now behind bars at the Weld County Jail.
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
Suspect arrested after family finds three shot dead in Aurora home
At around 7 p.m. Saturday, family arrived at the home discovering three adults with gunshot wounds inside the home. Two women and a man were all pronounced dead.
Overnight standoff ends peacefully in northeast Denver
An overnight police standoff in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood has ended.
Denver announces donation site as more migrants arrive
The City and County of Denver is asking the community for help in dealing with an influx of migrants from Central and South America.
Greeley man charged with drug trafficking
A Greeley man has been charged in a drug trafficking case. Olegario Aparicio-Hernandez is accused of bringing large quantities of meth from California to Greeley. He was arrested following a traffic stop in November on the 900 block of 24th Avenue in Greeley. The Weld County Drug Task Force later searched his home, and deputies say they found 12 lbs. of methamphetamine worth $50,000 on the street.
Person of interest wanted in Commerce City homicide
Police are asking for the public's help locating a person of interest believed to be connected to a deadly Tuesday night shooting.
2 boys accused of starting deadly fire to face charges in juvenile court
Two boys, ages 12 and 14, will face charges in juvenile court after allegedly starting a fire that killed two people and destroyed an apartment building.
Broomfield suspect takes photos under women’s dresses, victims asked to come forward
A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos under women's dresses and now officials are asking victims to come forward.
Colorado State Patrol troopers host Denver event to help prevent catalytic converter theft
Colorado State Patrol troopers will be giving out free identification stickers Friday that help prevent catalytic converter thefts, and track them if they are stolen, according to a news release. The event, hosted by CSP along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech and the Colorado Auto Theft...
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
$50K worth of meth seized from Greeley home
A 45-year-old Greeley resident was arrested on suspicion of trafficking 12 pounds of methamphetamine that cost about $50,000.
Man killed in law enforcement shooting during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was killed in a law enforcement shooting during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.
Denver Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
Denver Police Wednesday arrested a suspect in a Nov. 20 fatal shooting in Denver's Barnum neighborhood west of Federal Boulevard and 1st Avenue, according to a news release Friday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Osceola Way at 7 p.m. Nov. 20,...
Longmont’s new library director poised for growth
As the new director, Jon Solomon has the background to help the Longmont Public Library as it grows. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Solomon earned a Master of Science degree from San Jose State University and has spent more than 20 years working in libraries. He has worked for the Englewood and Boulder public libraries, but most recently as the director of Riverside County Public Library System.
Reward now up to $20K for information on deadly drive-by shooting
The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is raising the reward for information on a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed one.
Cyclist killed in northwest Denver crash
Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
