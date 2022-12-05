Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Thursday's Scores
Denver Jewish Day School 87, Longmont Christian 30. Eagle Ridge Academy 74, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 65. James Irwin Charter School 81, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 27.
Brighton Eagle Ridge prevails over Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch 68-7
Brighton Eagle Ridge painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch's defense for a 68-7 win on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Colorado cruises past Colorado St. 93-65 behind Simpson's 27
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half and Colorado cruised to a 93-65 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night. Colorado (5-5) shot 64% (21 of 33) in the second half, finished 57% (38 of 67) overall and grabbed 19 more rebounds.
Too wild to tame: Littleton Heritage topples Longmont 43-26
Littleton Heritage grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup.
Storm warning: Fort Collins Fossil Ridge unleashes full fury on Centennial Arapahoe 76-48
Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Fossil Ridge's 76-48 throttling of Centennial Arapahoe in a Colorado boys basketball matchup.
Wana Brands Foundation gifts $500K to Out Boulder County
Out Boulder County has received a grant worth half a million dollars in honor of Clela Rorex. The Wana Brands Foundation gifted $500,000 to the nonprofit's "We All Belong Here" capital campaign in honor of the trailblazing former county clerk who died in June. "We're very excited,"...
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch hammers Denver Regis Groff 52-21
Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a thorough domination of Denver Regis Groff 52-21 at Denver Regis Groff on December 6 in Colorado boys high school basketball action.
Kersey Platte Valley passes stress test against Elizabeth 58-41
No quarter was granted as Kersey Platte Valley blunted Elizabeth's plans 58-41 on December 8 in Colorado boys high school basketball.
Take a seat: Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge owns Denver George Washington in huge victory 71-49
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-49 win against Denver George Washington in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 7.
Lafayette Peak to Peak dims lights on Palisade 45-22
Lafayette Peak to Peak dismissed Palisade by a 45-22 count during this Colorado girls high school basketball game.
Colorado State Patrol to hold event to protect vehicles from catalytic converter theft
WHAT: The Colorado State Patrol along with members of the Denver Police Department, Lincoln Tech, and Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) are scheduled to host a free community event to help prevent Catalytic Converter theft. WHERE: Lincoln Tech 11194 East 45th Avenue. Denver CO 80239. WHEN: Friday, Dec. 9...
Convincing fashion: Moorcroft handles Arvada 66-18
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Moorcroft put away Arvada 66-18 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 8.
Parker Legend finds its footing in sprinting past Berthoud 61-28
Parker Legend offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Berthoud during this 61-28 victory on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball.
Arvada West thwarts Denver Northfield’s quest 59-41
No quarter was granted as Arvada West blunted Denver Northfield's plans 59-41 on December 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Denver D’Evelyn drums Frisco Summit with resounding beat 64-18
Denver D'Evelyn handled Frisco Summit 64-18 in an impressive showing in Colorado girls basketball on December 7.
Tuesday's Scores
Denver Jewish Day School 56, Front Range Christian School 0.
Erie sprints past Kersey Platte Valley 44-34
Erie trucked Kersey Platte Valley on the road to a 44-34 victory at Erie on December 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
Littleton Columbine survives for narrow win over Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57
Littleton Columbine finally found a way to top Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57 on December 7 in Colorado boys high school basketball.
Commerce City Adams City knocks out victory beat against Denver Kennedy 46-34
Saddled up and ready to go, Commerce City Adams City spurred past Denver Kennedy 46-34 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 6.
