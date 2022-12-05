ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Thursday's Scores

Denver Jewish Day School 87, Longmont Christian 30. Eagle Ridge Academy 74, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 65. James Irwin Charter School 81, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 27. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Too wild to tame: Littleton Heritage topples Longmont 43-26

Littleton Heritage grabbed a 43-26 victory at the expense of Longmont in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
LITTLETON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Storm warning: Fort Collins Fossil Ridge unleashes full fury on Centennial Arapahoe 76-48

Impressive was a ready adjective for Fort Collins Fossil Ridge’s 76-48 throttling of Centennial Arapahoe in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
CENTENNIAL, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch hammers Denver Regis Groff 52-21

Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch turned in a thorough domination of Denver Regis Groff 52-21 at Denver Regis Groff on December 6 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Kersey Platte Valley passes stress test against Elizabeth 58-41

No quarter was granted as Kersey Platte Valley blunted Elizabeth’s plans 58-41 on December 8 in Colorado boys high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
KERSEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Take a seat: Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge owns Denver George Washington in huge victory 71-49

Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-49 win against Denver George Washington in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Lafayette Peak to Peak dims lights on Palisade 45-22

Lafayette Peak to Peak dismissed Palisade by a 45-22 count during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
PALISADE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Convincing fashion: Moorcroft handles Arvada 66-18

Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Moorcroft put away Arvada 66-18 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 8. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ARVADA, CO
The Longmont Leader

Parker Legend finds its footing in sprinting past Berthoud 61-28

Parker Legend offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Berthoud during this 61-28 victory on December 8 in Colorado girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
BERTHOUD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arvada West thwarts Denver Northfield’s quest 59-41

No quarter was granted as Arvada West blunted Denver Northfield’s plans 59-41 on December 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Denver D’Evelyn drums Frisco Summit with resounding beat 64-18

Denver D’Evelyn handled Frisco Summit 64-18 in an impressive showing in Colorado girls basketball on December 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Erie sprints past Kersey Platte Valley 44-34

Erie trucked Kersey Platte Valley on the road to a 44-34 victory at Erie on December 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
ERIE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Littleton Columbine survives for narrow win over Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57

Littleton Columbine finally found a way to top Denver Thomas Jefferson 63-57 on December 7 in Colorado boys high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Commerce City Adams City knocks out victory beat against Denver Kennedy 46-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Commerce City Adams City spurred past Denver Kennedy 46-34 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
895
Followers
12K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy