Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Is this Dallas hotel haunted? Some guests say yes!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
cravedfw
Darna Mediterranean Market in Legacy West Launches Breakfast & Brunch Menu
Darna, a Euro-Mediterranean Market located in Legacy West, has officially launched their breakfast and brunch menu, further enhancing its delicious range of offerings for the West Plano scene. The breakfast and brunch menu will include offerings artisanally-crafted by Chef Ameer and Chef Yaser Khalaf, a notable Dallas restaurateur and revolutionary...
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco
Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
Shake Up Your Holiday Menu Using these Smokey Joe’s BBQ 'Best Brisket' Tips
If there’s one thing Kris Manning knows how to do and do well – it’s BBQ. The Owner of Smokey Joe’s BBQ takes pride in smoking the competition and perfecting his craft, notably earning him the title of Pitmaster, and landing Smokey Joe’s as one of the top 50 best BBQ joints in Texas.
MySanAntonio
Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out these highly-recommended sushi restaurants in Frisco
One of my favorite foods is sushi. I am always looking for new and good sushi restaurants in different areas. Search no more, here are the best sushi restaurants in Frisco. We found highly-recommended restaurants from Facebook and Yelp.
Dallas cookie shop has best snickerdoodle & best chocolate chip cookies in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies. It may be the most wonderful time of the year...
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant Concepts
Flower Mound’s hottest entertainment district is about to get a big upgrade. RW F&B, which manages the newly renamed River Walk Social, is announcing plans to roll out five new restaurants in the coming months:
cravedfw
Oak’d Opening in Addison
OAK’D BBQ will open a second location in February 2023 in the building previously occupied for 20 years by Richard Chamberlain as Chamberlain Seafood located at 4525 Beltline Road, Addison, TX 75001. The keyword at OAK’D is “elevated”: the Wagyu Brisket comes directly from Rosewood Ranch, infused with the vanilla-tinged flavor of Texas post oak smoke and cradled in a peppery bark. Their prime beef is 100% Texas black angus.
Dallas Observer
At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice
In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!
Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed
DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
999ktdy.com
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
rejournals.com
Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
dallasexpress.com
New PGA Resort Coming Soon
The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
