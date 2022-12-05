ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darna Mediterranean Market in Legacy West Launches Breakfast & Brunch Menu

Darna, a Euro-Mediterranean Market located in Legacy West, has officially launched their breakfast and brunch menu, further enhancing its delicious range of offerings for the West Plano scene. The breakfast and brunch menu will include offerings artisanally-crafted by Chef Ameer and Chef Yaser Khalaf, a notable Dallas restaurateur and revolutionary...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco

Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
FRISCO, TX
MySanAntonio

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas

‘Tis the season for giving — and right on cue, Texas restaurateurs across the state have given you a bevy of new places to eat and drink, including several highly anticipated spots that swung open their doors last month. We’re talking steaks and prime rib (because Texas), but also Korean barbecue, a popular L.A. pizza import and a 10-seat Chinese chef’s table. Yes, all the essentials.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New brunch spot opens in west Frisco

Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
FRISCO, TX
cravedfw

Oak’d Opening in Addison

OAK’D BBQ will open a second location in February 2023 in the building previously occupied for 20 years by Richard Chamberlain as Chamberlain Seafood located at 4525 Beltline Road, Addison, TX 75001. The keyword at OAK’D is “elevated”: the Wagyu Brisket comes directly from Rosewood Ranch, infused with the vanilla-tinged flavor of Texas post oak smoke and cradled in a peppery bark. Their prime beef is 100% Texas black angus.
ADDISON, TX
Dallas Observer

At Plano's Biryaniify, the Rice and Spice Make Everything Nice

In a ranking of self-explanatory restaurant names, this one might just take the top spot. Biryaniify is a new takeout establishment in Plano serving more than 22 different varieties of biryani. From chicken to goat to seafood, the locally owned spot is able to mix just about anything into a bowl of biryani rice and make it taste good.
PLANO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!

Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed

DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
999ktdy.com

Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood

America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
DALLAS, TX
rejournals.com

Suburban Dallas multi-housing community trades to new owner

JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit, boutique, value-add multi-housing community located in the Dallas, Texas suburb of Plano. JLL represented the seller. Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset. Built in 1999, the two-story Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall

If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New PGA Resort Coming Soon

The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
FRISCO, TX

