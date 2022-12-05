Read full article on original website
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks in November 2022
The stock market witnessed an upward trend last month, a continuation from October. In November, the Dow Jones gained around 7%, S&P 500 8.4% and Nasdaq 9.1%. The S&P MidCap 400 performance was also in line with other major indices, gaining almost 6% last month. Year to date, however, the index is still down over 9%. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in November 2022.
10 Stocks With Unusual Options Activity: MRNA, UAL, NKE And Others
Moderna, Nike, Microsoft, Shopify and others made this week’s list of unusual options activity. Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity.
Will Santa Claus Save Gold From Bearish Prospects?
While gold’s sleigh is flying high, is a crash on the horizon?. With so many narratives floating around, bullish seasonality, recession fears and consumer resilience have combined to create a mixed picture on Wall Street. However, with the gold price running well above its fundamental value, investors’ game of hide-and-seek should end in substantial liquidations.
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
Stocks Jitter Ahead Of Next Week’s Key Data
Stock prices rebounded, as the index went closer to support levels. Is the correction over?. The S&P 500 index gained 0.75% on Thursday, as it retraced some more of its Monday’s-Tuesday’s decline. On Monday the market reversed lower after a better-than-expected ISM Services PMI release, and on Tuesday it was as low as 3,918.39 (going down from its last week’s local high of 4,100.51). Yesterday the market went closer to the 3,975 level.
Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
Discount retailers often make good bargain stocks. Big Lots is a Hold and worth watching. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet may be the best value. Dollarama will see same-store sales growth. Five Below has solid growth. Discount retail outlets are growing in popularity and that can make them smart options for...
S&P 500 Declines Sharply After PPI Data Release
PPI and core PPI came above expectations, fuelling a sharp S&P 500 decline upon the data release. Similarly to yesterday though, the market reaction isn‘t unequivocal as neither USD nor yields are correspondingly up. Real assets aren‘t tanking either, not even the 3m Treasury yield has moved much. And...
