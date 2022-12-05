ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie

Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Q 105.7

Billy Gibbons Recalls Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Forum Set

ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons was there when the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their legendary 1969 show at the Los Angeles Forum. At the time, Gibbons was still in his pre-ZZ Top band Moving Sidewalks, and opening for the Experience on a handful of dates had sparked a friendship with Hendrix. So, on April 26, 1969, Gibbons found himself side-stage watching Hendrix, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell deliver an incendiary set.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
iheart.com

Kirstie Alley Dead At 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 years old, her family announced on social media Monday (December 5). She would have turned 72 in January. Her death comes after a short battle with cancer that was just "recently discovered." Alley's children William "True" Parker and Lillie Price Stevenson thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida "for their care."
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy