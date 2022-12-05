Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Joe Satriani Never Met Alex Van Halen Before Being Asked 'The Unimaginable'
As content as Joe Satriani is to play his own music, there are some opportunities to work with others that he simply can't pass up. So you can imagine his surprise when he received a call last year from Alex Van Halen, whom he had never met, asking if he wanted to participate in a Van Halen tribute.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Billy Gibbons Recalls Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Forum Set
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons was there when the Jimi Hendrix Experience performed their legendary 1969 show at the Los Angeles Forum. At the time, Gibbons was still in his pre-ZZ Top band Moving Sidewalks, and opening for the Experience on a handful of dates had sparked a friendship with Hendrix. So, on April 26, 1969, Gibbons found himself side-stage watching Hendrix, Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell deliver an incendiary set.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Bjork, Molly Tuttle, Fantastic Negrito and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
George Harrison Said Someone ‘Conned’ Him Into Agreeing to the Usage of ‘Something’ in a Commercial
George Harrison said someone 'conned' him into agreeing to the usage of 'Something' in a commercial. He didn't want to do it.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Dave Grohl Joined By Beck, Jack Black At First Live 'Hanukkah Sessions'
The Foo Fighters frontman was joined by a star-studded list of performers at the special event.
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
Metallica's Lars Ulrich discusses whether he could play drums for Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin or Rush: "2112 would probably be too much of a bite of the apple for me"
Lars Ulrich knows he could sit behind the kit for Sabbath, Purple, Zeppelin and AC/DC songs, but admits Rush would be a different kind of challenge
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Add 2023 U.S. Tour Dates With Alice Cooper
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have added six more U.S. shows beyond their upcoming 'World Tour,' and they have enlisted the Godfather of Shock Rock himself Alice Cooper to support them. The newly-announced run is six dates from August 5 in Syracuse, New York, to Aug. 18 in...
A few words of encouragement from his music teacher changed Karl Goldstein's life
Karl Goldstein nearly gave up playing the piano, but a few words from a tough music teacher put him on a lifelong path in music.
Kirstie Alley Dead At 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 years old, her family announced on social media Monday (December 5). She would have turned 72 in January. Her death comes after a short battle with cancer that was just "recently discovered." Alley's children William "True" Parker and Lillie Price Stevenson thanked the "incredible team of doctors and nurses" at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida "for their care."
