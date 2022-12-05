The stock market witnessed an upward trend last month, a continuation from October. In November, the Dow Jones gained around 7%, S&P 500 8.4% and Nasdaq 9.1%. The S&P MidCap 400 performance was also in line with other major indices, gaining almost 6% last month. Year to date, however, the index is still down over 9%. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in November 2022.

