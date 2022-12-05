ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sabalenka shares tactic conversation with Badosa ahead of World Tennis League: "I hope Novak Djokovic does everything, we'll rest"

tennisuptodate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Clijsters on Federer's connection with rival Nadal: "That's going to be a lifetime of friendship"

The friendship of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal demonstrated how rivals can become close friends, and nothing demonstrated the beauty of it more than the Laver Cup this year. Emotions from Federer were expected at his retirement ceremony but nobody expected to see Nadal as emotional as he was. He was somewhat of an emotional person by self-admission but he shed more tears than Federer did that night.
tennisuptodate.com

Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"

Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career

Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
tennisuptodate.com

Tennis star Boris Becker set to fly back to Germany in private jet after prison release

Boris Becker will return to Germany in a private jet after being released from a UK prison following his sentencing earlier this year. Becker spent a few months in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud. The German was initially sentenced to two and half years in prison but will be released after serving 8 months in prison.
The Independent

Roger Federer recalls moment Wimbledon security refused him entry without membership card

Roger Federer has recalled how he was recently denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by security because he didn’t have his membership pass.The tennis legend, who announced his retirement earlier this year, expected his eight tournament wins would be enough to get him in when he turned up unannounced for tea a few weeks ago.“I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’” Federer told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, describing his troubles with the security guard.Sign up for our newsletters.
tennisuptodate.com

Federer recalls being denied entry to Wimbledon by security despite being eight time champion

Roger Federer revealed an instance at Wimbledon when he was denied entry by security despite being an 8x champion of the event. Federer made an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah in New York and he talked about his retirement, plans and many other things. He recently visited Wimbledon because he was in London and had time to kill but he was not allowed to enter initially:
tennisuptodate.com

"I'm only just getting embraced now" - Nick Kyrgios speaks out on being ignored by Tennis Australia during the early years of his career

Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios feels that 2022 is the first year he has earned respect in Australia despite always being among the best players in the world. The 27-year-old had an impressive season, producing some fine performances in both singles and doubles. He reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon while also making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'

A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.
tennisuptodate.com

Medvedev jokes about Grand Slam record in comparison to Djokovic after Adelaide announcement: "Solid 22 Grand Slams between us"

Daniil Medvedev joked about him and Djokovic playing at the Adelaide event in a couple of weeks saying they have 22 grand slams between them. The Adelaide International in 2023 will welcome Novak Djokovic who will take part in the event as well Daniil Medvedev. The Russian reacted to the event by announcing Djokovic at the event with a comment on Twitter saying how they have a solid 22 grand slams between them.
tennisuptodate.com

Zverev hopes to emulate Nadal and Federer in tennis comeback: "I hope it will be a similar process with me, that I won't play my best tennis right away"

Alexander Zverev is hopeful of emulating Federer and Nadal as he makes his comeback to tennis following a terrible injury. Zverev has not played in many months after literally breaking his ankle at Roland Garros. The German made a winning return beating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in Saudi Arabia and he's hopeful of keeping that good momentum going. Dealing with the injury was not easy:
tennisuptodate.com

ATP fines LTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon

ATP has fined the LTA $1.49 million for banning Russian and Belarussian players from the 2022 edition of Wimbledon. The decision of the LTA to exclude ATP and WTA players from the Wimbledon Championship was widely criticised but the national governing body of British tennis did not budge from it. They followed the instructions of the British government who feared that it could be used as propaganda by Russia.
tennisuptodate.com

United Cup captains announced including Radwanska, Hewitt, Majoli and Stosur

The United Cup is a team competition and it got boosted by some former legendary players that will serve as captains for the team. There will be plenty of great tennis nations competing at the United Cup and some of them will have legendary players coaching them. The list of the team captains is now known with former players like Radwanska and Majoli assuming the roles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy