Sabalenka shares tactic conversation with Badosa ahead of World Tennis League: "I hope Novak Djokovic does everything, we'll rest"

Clijsters on Federer's connection with rival Nadal: "That's going to be a lifetime of friendship"
The friendship of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal demonstrated how rivals can become close friends, and nothing demonstrated the beauty of it more than the Laver Cup this year. Emotions from Federer were expected at his retirement ceremony but nobody expected to see Nadal as emotional as he was. He was somewhat of an emotional person by self-admission but he shed more tears than Federer did that night.
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
"What can you do besides look up to her? She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks on her practice session with Serena Williams
American youngster Alycia Parks, a self-described Serena Williams fan, has hit a bit of a purple patch in recent weeks — having lifted the biggest title of her career at the WTA 125K event in Andorra. Taking time out between celebrating the most important win of her career, the...
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
Naomi Osaka says she felt 'ashamed' for taking a break from tennis to manage her mental health
Osaka, 25, stepped away from the court for a number of months following the 2021 French Open, citing concerns with her mental health.
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Tennis star Boris Becker set to fly back to Germany in private jet after prison release
Boris Becker will return to Germany in a private jet after being released from a UK prison following his sentencing earlier this year. Becker spent a few months in prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud. The German was initially sentenced to two and half years in prison but will be released after serving 8 months in prison.
Roger Federer recalls moment Wimbledon security refused him entry without membership card
Roger Federer has recalled how he was recently denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by security because he didn’t have his membership pass.The tennis legend, who announced his retirement earlier this year, expected his eight tournament wins would be enough to get him in when he turned up unannounced for tea a few weeks ago.“I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’” Federer told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, describing his troubles with the security guard.Sign up for our newsletters.
Federer recalls being denied entry to Wimbledon by security despite being eight time champion
Roger Federer revealed an instance at Wimbledon when he was denied entry by security despite being an 8x champion of the event. Federer made an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah in New York and he talked about his retirement, plans and many other things. He recently visited Wimbledon because he was in London and had time to kill but he was not allowed to enter initially:
Djokovic glad to end 2022 on a high: "This season has been very challenging for me in many levels"
Djokovic admitted he was glad to end the 2022 season on a high during an Asics event in Marbella where he spends his time. Djokovic moved to Marbella from Monaco a couple of years ago after his brother introduced him to the town. The Serbian was part of an Asics event in the city where he touched upon his 2022 season which was quite tough.
"I'm only just getting embraced now" - Nick Kyrgios speaks out on being ignored by Tennis Australia during the early years of his career
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios feels that 2022 is the first year he has earned respect in Australia despite always being among the best players in the world. The 27-year-old had an impressive season, producing some fine performances in both singles and doubles. He reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon while also making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.
US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'
A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.
Medvedev jokes about Grand Slam record in comparison to Djokovic after Adelaide announcement: "Solid 22 Grand Slams between us"
Daniil Medvedev joked about him and Djokovic playing at the Adelaide event in a couple of weeks saying they have 22 grand slams between them. The Adelaide International in 2023 will welcome Novak Djokovic who will take part in the event as well Daniil Medvedev. The Russian reacted to the event by announcing Djokovic at the event with a comment on Twitter saying how they have a solid 22 grand slams between them.
2023 Adelaide International 1 WTA Entry List featuring Jabeur, Sabalenka, Kasatkina and Andreescu
The 2023 WTA season kicks off with the Adelaide International 1 tournament, which allows players to begin preparations for the Australian Open and will run from January 1-8, 2023. A WTA 500 event, Adelaide 1 (there are two events held in Adelaide in January) will feature several of the tour's...
Zverev hopes to emulate Nadal and Federer in tennis comeback: "I hope it will be a similar process with me, that I won't play my best tennis right away"
Alexander Zverev is hopeful of emulating Federer and Nadal as he makes his comeback to tennis following a terrible injury. Zverev has not played in many months after literally breaking his ankle at Roland Garros. The German made a winning return beating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in Saudi Arabia and he's hopeful of keeping that good momentum going. Dealing with the injury was not easy:
ATP fines LTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon
ATP has fined the LTA $1.49 million for banning Russian and Belarussian players from the 2022 edition of Wimbledon. The decision of the LTA to exclude ATP and WTA players from the Wimbledon Championship was widely criticised but the national governing body of British tennis did not budge from it. They followed the instructions of the British government who feared that it could be used as propaganda by Russia.
"i'm very proud to be a part of it and witness history" - Kim Clijsters on Serena Williams' retirement at the US Open
The final career match of WTA legend Serena Williams took place at the 2022 US Open, where the American lost to Alja Tomljanovic in the third round. Former tennis player Kim Clijsters, who was in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is proud to have witnessed that historic moment. While...
United Cup captains announced including Radwanska, Hewitt, Majoli and Stosur
The United Cup is a team competition and it got boosted by some former legendary players that will serve as captains for the team. There will be plenty of great tennis nations competing at the United Cup and some of them will have legendary players coaching them. The list of the team captains is now known with former players like Radwanska and Majoli assuming the roles.
