Report: ASUN, WAC Football Schools Set to Merge, Jump to FBS
This would be the first time since 1999 that a new FBS conference has been added.
Drake Maye announces massive transfer portal decision
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has found himself in the middle of transfer rumors. On Wednesday, college football’s rising star put an end to the speculation. In a tweet sent out by Drake Maye, he kept his intentions clear, he has no intentions of leaving North Carlina....
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
The Chiefs trying to bounce back on the road in Denver
The Chiefs coming off a loss, and have a chance to wrap up the West with a win in Denver. All against a offensively floundering Broncos. We get a preview with Voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus on Steve and Ted in the Morning.
