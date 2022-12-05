Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Serena Williams' Will Perform Brand Joins the Growing Performance Care Sector
Serena Williams is set to launch a new lifestyle brand, Will Perform, which features a line of topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions. Per Essence, the clean, cruelty-free brand is co-founded by Hank Mercier and Eric Ryan, who co-founded Olly and Welly. Mercier will serve as CEO. (Interestingly,...
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev believes Alcaraz took full advantage with US Open win: "Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance"
Alexander Zverev thinks Carlos Alcaraz benefitted greatly from Djokovic not playing at the US Open and Nadal not being 100 % for his maiden grand slam win. It's a chance that Zverev had as well with Djokovic being defaulted from the 2020 US Open and Nadal not being there. The German made his way to the final, led 2-0 against Thiem but failed to win the match as the Austrian won three straight sets for the win. Alcaraz used his chance as he proved better than Ruud in the final:
tennisuptodate.com
Federer on perils of practicing with rivals in Djokovic and Nadal: "But that's why I ended up not practicing very much with Novak and Rafa anymore"
Roger Federer stopped praciting with Nadal and Djokovic and he revealed the reason why in an appearance on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Federer is in the US currently as he was spotted doing several things around New York. He was spotted attending a Brooklyn Nets game first, then he was spotted on a tennis court hitting a day later and now he's visited the Daily Show.
tennismajors.com
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
NBC Sports
Federer reflects on calling Nadal to play last match of career
Tennis legend Roger Federer did not hesitate to ask longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal to play the last doubles match of his career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the heartfelt moment of calling the Spaniard star after this year’s U.S. Open, requesting his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm only just getting embraced now" - Nick Kyrgios speaks out on being ignored by Tennis Australia during the early years of his career
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios feels that 2022 is the first year he has earned respect in Australia despite always being among the best players in the world. The 27-year-old had an impressive season, producing some fine performances in both singles and doubles. He reached his maiden singles Grand Slam final at Wimbledon while also making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Canadian Open and the Indian Wells Masters.
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka looking forward to return to action in 2023: "Definitely looking forward to doing a lot of stuff but I am a tennis player"
Naomi Osaka is ready to play some tennis in 2023 as she hasn't played that much tennis lately and certainly not a high level. This past season has been very interesting for Osaka as she was able to find joy in playing tennis again but there hasn't been much success. She's had a few good promising showings but overall never looked like the old Osaka.
tennisuptodate.com
Kim Clijsters feels 'very lucky' to play during same generation as Serena and Venus Williams, Capriati, Graf and Seles
Kim Clijsters has regrets about her career and that's nothing unusual as most players have but it's not the era in which she's playing because she feels very lucky to have shared the court with some legends. Clijsters played at a very strong time for WTA tennis facing many legendary...
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on best of 2010's including Novak Djokovic's movement and Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit
Patrick Mouratoglou did somewhat of his own tennis rewind on Instagram as he picked the best players in various categories and skill sets from the last decade. The famous French coach who worked with Serena Williams, Simona Halep and most recently Holger Rune has observed many top players over the years thanks to many of them using his facilities in the South of France. One of the first players he mentioned in the video straight away was Novak Djokovic explaining that his backhand was the best on Tour.
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz wins 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
Taylor Fritz fought hard against Medvedev in the Diriyah Tennis Cup final and he was able to survive a very tricky affair that had him face nine break points in total. Fritz faced 9 break points in this match but he was able to save all of them while Medvedev did not face a single break point. How did he win? Well in two tiebreaks, fairly identical tiebreaks. Medvedev was the better player in this match for extended periods of time, especially in the first set where Fritz barely held on.
tennisuptodate.com
Frances Tiafoe shares vacation photos with girlfriend on return to New York - "Always gonna be a special place for me"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe has been enjoying his off-season, having recently visited New York with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield. The US Open semifinalist shared pictures and videos of his trip on social media and wrote that the city would always be a special place for him. He also gave a shout-out to the New York Knicks for their hospitality but claimed he would still be a Washington Wizards fan for the rest of his life.
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup captains announced including Radwanska, Hewitt, Majoli and Stosur
The United Cup is a team competition and it got boosted by some former legendary players that will serve as captains for the team. There will be plenty of great tennis nations competing at the United Cup and some of them will have legendary players coaching them. The list of the team captains is now known with former players like Radwanska and Majoli assuming the roles.
tennisuptodate.com
"Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it" - Fritz makes clear goal ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup Final
Taylor Fritz will take on Daniil Medvedev later today in the Diriyah Cup final and winning it was always a goal for him as he never plays an event with the purpose of not winning it. Taylor Fritz experienced a fair share of success in 2022 winning a couple of...
tennisuptodate.com
"Who would have thought" - Tsitsipas and Kyrgios set to co-exist despite rivalry after being paired in Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas will share the court tonight in Saudi Arabia as they play a doubles match together against Hurkacz and Stricker. In a funny twist of the draw, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both lost their opening matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which set them up to play some doubles at the event. It was not guaranteed that they would be paired up but they were with both expressing amusement at the situation. The duo shared the court at Wimbledon in a heated clash where both had unsportsmanlike moments.
tennisuptodate.com
Bulgarian tennis umpire suspended for betting on matches
A Bulgarian tennis umpire was suspended from his job as an umpire for six months by the ITiA after he was discovered betting on matches. To make matters worse, Stefan Milutinov did not only bet on tennis matches, but he also bet on matches that he was officiating which is in total breach of the rules surrounding betting. The ITIA found him guilty of breaching two separate rules of its Anti-Corruption program resulting in his suspension.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios and Tsitsipas lose their doubles match to Hurkacz and Stricker at Diriyah Cup
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipa were forced to bury their feud by playing a doubles match at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and they did well albeit not superbly. It was a fairly decent doubles match in the desert between two pairs that don't play together. Kyrgios and Tsitsipas did play doubles in the past pairing up in Washington a few years ago while Stricker and Hurkacz don't have much experience with each other. It didn't matter for the Polish/Swiss combination as they proved better.
Roger Federer denied entry to Wimbledon grounds by overly eager security guard
Diehard Wimbledon fans know how hard it can be to get into the grounds of the famed tennis tournament, with spectators often camping overnight to get in a pole position to join a seemingly endless queue just for a chance to watch the championships.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios elaborates on dealing with the pressure to perform well at 2023 Australian Open - "Being in the spotlight is not easy"
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has stated his goals and expectations ahead of the 2023 season and addressed the added pressure he might face ahead of his home Grand Slam, the Australian Open. In an interview with Eurosport, Kyrgios said that while tennis players do not feel a lot of...
tennisuptodate.com
Trevor Noah heaps praise on Federer: "You're a great ambassador for the sport of tennis and honestly, you're a great ambassador for human beings"
Roger Federer was a guest on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and the host heaped praise on Federer for being a great ambassador for tennis among many other things. Federer recently retired from tennis but his role in the sport is not changing. Still, a crowd magnet wherever he goes, Federer is keen on promoting tennis around the world in his free time as he enjoys a more casual life. Noah and Federer have known each other for years as they both hail from South Africa.
tennisuptodate.com
"It was a high-level match and I was very happy to win it": Medvedev proving unbeatable at Diriyah Tennis Cup
Daniil Medvedev battled past Stan Wawrinka at the Diriyah Tennis Cup to book another final at the event having won it the last time he played in 2019. Medvedev opened this year with some amazing tennis first smashing Zverev thoroughly and then outplaying a very inspired Wawrinka. He didn't play his best tennis but did well enough to win 6-4 6-4. He will have a chance to play for the trophy once more when he takes on Taylor Fritz in the final later today.
