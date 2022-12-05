Patrick Mouratoglou did somewhat of his own tennis rewind on Instagram as he picked the best players in various categories and skill sets from the last decade. The famous French coach who worked with Serena Williams, Simona Halep and most recently Holger Rune has observed many top players over the years thanks to many of them using his facilities in the South of France. One of the first players he mentioned in the video straight away was Novak Djokovic explaining that his backhand was the best on Tour.

22 HOURS AGO