TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
TechCrunch
Primer, the UK e-commerce tech startup, has laid off one-third of its staff
Sources tell us that some 85 staff have been let go — around one-third of the company, we understand. “We can confirm that we did have a reduction in staff,” a spokesperson said. “Like many other firms right now, we have course-corrected heading into the new year given the economic environment and we have taken what we think are appropriate steps to account for the uncertain times ahead.”
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Mon PMs; DCPM102-105; w/video?. Possible tweet: DC becomes biggest city in US to waive bus fares to spur interest in public transit, a test of whether large metros can win back pre-pandemic riders lost with the rise of remote work. — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare...
TechCrunch
The climate founders’ guide to the Inflation Reduction Act
As the most important piece of climate legislation in United States history, the IRA represents a fundamental regulatory inflection that may help create a different future. The purpose of this post is to share our understanding of the regulatory ramifications of this monumental bill, especially as they relate to the problems some of the most capable founders in the world are looking to tackle.
TechCrunch
Hook your investors with the perfect summary slide
As a startup founder, your company should be designed to fail as fast as possible. In other words, if what you are building is impossible, find out as quickly as you can so you can get your life back, drink a cocktail or two and attempt to start another business. A summary slide exists, essentially, to help your fundraising journey fail quickly, resulting in your investor deciding not to invest.
TechCrunch
Avarni is building a comprehensive dataset to analyze supply chain emissions
For companies aiming toward net zero, tracking scope 3 carbon emissions is a key challenge. Scope 3 are emissions along a supply and value chain, which means they have to account for a large number of partners. Avarni automates much of the process and says it can cut down the amount of time spent on carbon reporting from months to minutes. The Sydney, Australia-based startup announced today it has raised $3 million for its carbon management platform. The funding was led by deep tech venture firm Main Sequence, with returning investors Vulpes Ventures and Common Sense Ventures.
TechCrunch
Uber sues NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to block rate increase for drivers
On November 15, the TLC voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%, a move by the commission that is meant to attract more drivers to the roads to serve increasing passenger demand. In its petition, Uber called the increases “dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes,” noting that earlier fare increases have ranged from 1.46% to 5.34% and “accurately reflected the impact of inflation.”
TechCrunch
Getaround braves chilly public markets with SPAC combination
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Getaround allows consumers to rent cars from one another, taking a cut on the transactions. As you can imagine, it’s a marketplace-style company. It was a venture capital darling, raising hundreds of millions of dollars while private, including a $200 million round in 2019 and another $140 million in 2020.
TechCrunch
Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills
The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). The skills released as part of the program allowed consumers to ask the virtual assistant for help with things like booking an appointment, accessing hospital post-discharge instructions, checking on the status of a prescription delivery and more.
TechCrunch
Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas
“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
TechCrunch
Gift Guide: On-the-go fitness tech to boost their training anywhere
The smart spot for fitness tech is stuff that enhances and/or motivates training and performance. Think well designed kit, easy to access expertise, and trackers that give meaningful, actionable feedback, rather than expensive gym-style machinery that locks you into a subscription and chains you to the same static hardware every day.
TechCrunch
Fintech giants face uphill battle
One of the biggest news stories last week was that Plaid laid off 260 employees, or about 20% of its workforce. This may have come as a surprise to many, but not to all of us. Rumblings about Plaid laying off some 200 people started as far back as late May. At that time, when asked, the company denied it was letting go of any workers. But as the year wore on, and the macro-environment grew more challenging, it felt like it was inevitable that Plaid — which was valued at $13.4 billion last year — would join the long list of fintech giants letting go of workers.
