Kyrgios shares photo with young Tsitsipas after doubles at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "How it started"
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas played a doubles match together recently and they weren't that excited by it showing some cold body language during it. They lost the match but it was fairly close with two tiebreaks deciding it. Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both commented on the match before it but weren't so excited by it during it. Both showed a rather cold persona during the match barely interacting besides what was needed to effectively play the match.
Video: Matteo Berrettini is forced to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in fun video for Diriyah Tennis Cup
Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini revealed his choice between tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a fun promotional video for the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The three-day exhibition event kicked off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday (December 8). The unique competition features four first-round singles matches and as many singles quarterfinals on the first day. The second day will have two singles semifinals, while the singles final will be played on the third day.
"Novak wasn't there, Rafa wasn't at 100%, so he took his chance" - Zverev on Alcaraz winning US Open
Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and during a recent interview, Alexander Zverev spoke about his triumph. The German was close to lifting his maiden major in the Flushing Meadows two years ago but despite leading in the final, he was stopped by his very good friend Dominic Thiem. Due to his injury, Zverev couldn't be present at the 2022 US Open and also Novak Djokovic missed the last Grand Slam of the season.
Taylor Fritz wins 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
Taylor Fritz fought hard against Medvedev in the Diriyah Tennis Cup final and he was able to survive a very tricky affair that had him face nine break points in total. Fritz faced 9 break points in this match but he was able to save all of them while Medvedev did not face a single break point. How did he win? Well in two tiebreaks, fairly identical tiebreaks. Medvedev was the better player in this match for extended periods of time, especially in the first set where Fritz barely held on.
Fritz believes Medvedev was 'better player' despite Diriyah Tennis Cup win: "I was very lucky to kind of just scrape out some of these big points"
Taylor Fritz admitted that Daniil Medvedev was the better player in the match despite him pulling out a win in two tie break that weren't that competitive. The match was competitive but the tiebreak were not with Fritz cruising in both. Medvedev simply lost focus in the crucial moments not playing well enough which was a trend in this match. He had nine break points in total but used none. Fritz had no break points but was able to win and after the match, he said:
“It was one of the first times I had to tell that story and come to terms that my career was ending” – Federer reveals Laver Cup call to Nadal
The images of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands and weeping at the Laver Cup, the last tournament of the Swiss legend’s career, will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of tennis fans. Now for the first time, Federer has revealed how his emotional farewell playing...
Fans notice frosty body language between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas during Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles tie: "When the teacher makes you sit with the student you dislike most in the classroom"
Last night Kyrgios and Tsitsipas played a doubles match together losing to Hurkacz and Stricker and tennis fans noticed the body language of both was not really great. The duo shared a very intense match at Wimbledon earlier this year where tensions boiled over a couple of times. They continued their clash off the court but joked around stagging a rematch on social media. They got a chance to play together at the Diriyah Cup but they seemed quite frosty in the match not really talking to each other most of the time.
Clijsters on effect of relationship with Hewitt: "I realize how important that part of my life has been in my development in tennis"
Kim Clijsters had a high-profile relationship with Lleyton Hewitt during a time when both were really good at tennis and among the best in the world. It was a 4-year relationship that seemed like one that was destined to succeed considering how well it was going for a good amount. They were actually engaged in 2003 but split a year later. They were both ranked number one during the time they dated and in a recent episode of the Craig Shapiro podcast, Clijsters talked about it:
ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin reveals easiest and toughest players to get for Auckland: "It was more challenging with Emma Raducanu"
Auckland tournament director Nicolas Lamperin had a tougher time persuading Emma Raducanu to come to the event as opposed to Casper Ruud. Nicolas Lamperin is the new tournament director of the ASB Classic in Auckland and ahead of the event he sat down with local media to talk about the upcoming event. It's going to be a competitive time ahead for the event as the new United Cup drew quite a few players their way. Despite that Lamperin was able to persuade several players to come to the longstanding event with Casper Ruud headlining the field on the men's sade.
VIDEO: Fritz, Kyrgios, Medvedev and rest of Diriyah Tennis Cup field attempt to sketch each other with hilarious results
Drawing and tennis have very little in common except for the occasional comment about painting corners with tennis balls during a match and tennis players confirmed that with their drawing skills. Expectedly, most of them are far more skilled with a racquet than a pencil but they tried their hand...
"Anytime I go to an event, exhibition or ATP event, I am going to be trying to win it" - Fritz makes clear goal ahead of Diriyah Tennis Cup Final
Taylor Fritz will take on Daniil Medvedev later today in the Diriyah Cup final and winning it was always a goal for him as he never plays an event with the purpose of not winning it. Taylor Fritz experienced a fair share of success in 2022 winning a couple of...
Alcaraz wishes to emulate fellow World No.1 Swiatek: "I wish to be like her"
Carlos Alcaraz finished number one on the ATP side of things with Iga Swiatek finishing number one on the WTA side of things but the Spaniard wants to emulate her even further. Swiatek did many great things this year winning two grand slams and several other major trophies. Alcaraz won...
Mouratoglou looks back on best of 2010's including Novak Djokovic's movement and Rafael Nadal's fighting spirit
Patrick Mouratoglou did somewhat of his own tennis rewind on Instagram as he picked the best players in various categories and skill sets from the last decade. The famous French coach who worked with Serena Williams, Simona Halep and most recently Holger Rune has observed many top players over the years thanks to many of them using his facilities in the South of France. One of the first players he mentioned in the video straight away was Novak Djokovic explaining that his backhand was the best on Tour.
United Cup captains announced including Radwanska, Hewitt, Majoli and Stosur
The United Cup is a team competition and it got boosted by some former legendary players that will serve as captains for the team. There will be plenty of great tennis nations competing at the United Cup and some of them will have legendary players coaching them. The list of the team captains is now known with former players like Radwanska and Majoli assuming the roles.
ASB Classic tournament director gives dream tennis tournament line-up including Federer, Serena Williams, Graf and Agassi
New Auckland tennis event director Nicolas Lamperin gave his thoughts on who would be part of his dream lineup for the ATP 250 event naming Federer, Williams and others. Nicolas Lamperin has worked in tennis for a long time and he got a chance to be the tournament director of the ASB Classic in Auckland. In a talk with New Zealand media as he prepares to host some big stars in a few weeks, Lamperin shared his thoughts on the ideal tennis line-up at the event if he could pick and choose.
Rennae Stubbs reacts to Federer's Wimbledon anecdote: "This is hilarious"
Former doubles world number one Stubbs reacted to Federer's Wimbledon story that happened to him a few weeks ago when he was in London and opted to visit the courts. Federer had an interesting situation happen to him in London recently when he was denied entry into the Wimbledon complex despite being a member with full access. The Swiss did not have his membership card but security did not initially want to let him through which caused him to use the main entrance instead.
"Who would have thought" - Tsitsipas and Kyrgios set to co-exist despite rivalry after being paired in Diriyah Tennis Cup doubles
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas will share the court tonight in Saudi Arabia as they play a doubles match together against Hurkacz and Stricker. In a funny twist of the draw, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas both lost their opening matches at the Diriyah Tennis Cup which set them up to play some doubles at the event. It was not guaranteed that they would be paired up but they were with both expressing amusement at the situation. The duo shared the court at Wimbledon in a heated clash where both had unsportsmanlike moments.
Daniil Medvedev advances to Diriyah Tennis Cup final over Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Zverev yesterday and today he played another solid match to take down Wawrinka in two sets 6-4 6-4. The win sends him into the final where he'll have a chance to defend his trophy won in 2019 when he last played at the event. The opponent will either be Fritz or Norrie with the Russian expected to be the favourite regardless of whom he plays.
"Right path but still a long way to go": Zverev sums up return to action following horrific Roland Garros injury
Alexander Zverev returned to competitive tennis at the Diriyah Tennis Cup and it was a positive experience for him but also one that showed he has a long way to go. Zverev won his first match against Dominic Thiem but suffered a heavy defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the next one. He also played a doubles match losing that one too. Overall though it was a positive experience for him which he talked about after the event. He mentioned the match against Daniil:
Nick Kyrgios elaborates on dealing with the pressure to perform well at 2023 Australian Open - "Being in the spotlight is not easy"
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has stated his goals and expectations ahead of the 2023 season and addressed the added pressure he might face ahead of his home Grand Slam, the Australian Open. In an interview with Eurosport, Kyrgios said that while tennis players do not feel a lot of...
