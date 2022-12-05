Read full article on original website
New York Post
Elon Musk invites blacklisted Stanford professor to Twitter headquarters
Twitter CEO Elon Musk invited a Stanford professor to the social media giant’s headquarters on Saturday to begin looking at why the old regime acted so “imperiously” and placed the epidemiologist on a blacklist for arguing Covid lockdowns would harm children. Stanford University professor of medicine, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was one of many on the platform’s “blacklist,” according to the second installment of the Twitter Files, which was released on Dec. 8 by The Free Press reporter Bari Weiss. On Sunday, Bhattacharya tweeted that he spent Saturday at Twitter headquarters after receiving an invite from Musk. Bhattacharya explained that this was an opportunity to find...
Gadget Holiday gift guide
This year’s gift guide not only features exceptional products, but some exceptional deals that are sure to be appreciated this year.
TechCrunch
Announcing The Cross Chain Coalition Web3 Demo Day, a free online event
Start the New Year off right by joining this livestream showcase of 12 hot new startups building the future of web3 infrastructure, DeFi, NFT and gaming applications. Don’t miss this free online event — register today!. The CCC Web3 Demo Day is packed with presentations and pitches. Check...
TechCrunch
Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills
The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). The skills released as part of the program allowed consumers to ask the virtual assistant for help with things like booking an appointment, accessing hospital post-discharge instructions, checking on the status of a prescription delivery and more.
TechCrunch
Musk’s ‘Twitter Files’ offer a glimpse of the raw, complicated and thankless task of moderation
For a decade, companies like Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have performed an elaborate dance to keep the details of their moderation processes equally out of reach of bad actors, regulators, and the press. To reveal too much would be to expose the processes to abuse by spammers and scammers (who...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue to relaunch with actual verification process, higher price for Apple users
Android users can purchase on the web and use their subscription on their phones, said Crawford. The higher cost for iOS sign ups might be a move by Twitter to offset the cost of Apple’s 30% commission for in-app purchased subscriptions, or simply to deter users from subscribing through the Apple Store at all, following a Twitter storm from an angry Elon Musk over allegations that Apple was cutting advertising on the platform.
TechCrunch
Gift Guide: On-the-go fitness tech to boost their training anywhere
The smart spot for fitness tech is stuff that enhances and/or motivates training and performance. Think well designed kit, easy to access expertise, and trackers that give meaningful, actionable feedback, rather than expensive gym-style machinery that locks you into a subscription and chains you to the same static hardware every day.
TechCrunch
Ireland’s privacy watchdog engaging with Twitter over data access to reporters
In recent days, this access granted by Musk to a few external reporters has led to the publication of what he and his cheerleaders are framing as an exposé of the platform’s prior approach to content moderation. So far these “Twitter Files” releases, as he has branded them,...
TechCrunch
Fintech giants face uphill battle
One of the biggest news stories last week was that Plaid laid off 260 employees, or about 20% of its workforce. This may have come as a surprise to many, but not to all of us. Rumblings about Plaid laying off some 200 people started as far back as late May. At that time, when asked, the company denied it was letting go of any workers. But as the year wore on, and the macro-environment grew more challenging, it felt like it was inevitable that Plaid — which was valued at $13.4 billion last year — would join the long list of fintech giants letting go of workers.
TechCrunch
With Kite’s demise, can generative AI for code succeed?
“We failed to deliver our vision of AI-assisted programming because we were 10+ years too early to market, i.e., the tech is not ready yet,” Smith said. “Our product did not monetize, and it took too long to figure that out.”. Kite’s failure doesn’t bode well for the...
TechCrunch
Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices
According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
