ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdislander.com

Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy)

Shawn Dennis Scott (Hippy) passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. He was born in Bar Harbor on Nov. 25, 1974, to Stephen A. Scott and Lois A. (Murphy) Scott.
BAR HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy