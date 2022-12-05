READER DISCRETION ADVISED: Dead deer found tangled in living deer's antlers

Photo Credit: twildlife (iStock).

A shocking video showing a buck dragging around the carcass of another deer, that appears to have been partially eaten, was posted online last week.

Author's Note: The video embedded into this story contains images that may be disturbing to some. It captures a brutal moment of nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the video's description the bucks may have first gotten locked together during the rut.

"Unfortunately for the 5x5 buck, he lost. To make matters worse, the 4x4 victorious mule deer buck remained locked up with the deceased 5x5. We're unsure how long they were locked up before Wildlife Archeologist Adam Segroves came upon them, but it was long enough for coyotes to take advantage of an easy meal while the 4x4 was still attached to the carnage," the description reads.

The video is fairly gruesome, so viewer discretion is advised.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, where you come across an animal that is trapped or tangled, do not approach it. Instead contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife for assistance.