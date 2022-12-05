Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Dec. 13

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Sedona’s New Improv Troupe — Unauthorized Happiness — on Tuesday night, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Happiness is not to be trifled with, according to Sedona’s new improv comedy troupe, Unauthorized Happiness. This seven-person team of friends are on a mission to bake up some joy and laughter in your life this holiday season. Sprinkle in a dinner reservation beforehand for a perfect date night, girl’s night or family night out in Sedona!

Unauthorized Happiness intends to create a sacred bubble for intentional play, for both members of the improv troupe and for the audience watching. The troupe performs on Tuesdays, because weekends shouldn’t have all the fun. Sure, it’s a school night or work night. But that’s the point! No talk of homework, or jobs are allowed. Get out and break the unspoken rules to mold your world into one big happy face.

The players of Unauthorized Happiness are Sedona and Cottonwood locals: Bekah Hinds, Chuck Tyler, Jon Bonner, Allyraa Creevay, Carlo Habash, Angie Arndt and Alissa Tyler. Together, they mesh into a super organism of comedy. With their theater, television and comedy backgrounds spanning from Florida, Colorado and California, they are super excited to bring their skills to Arizona!

The show will include improvised comedy games performed by the troupe on stage, using family-friendly suggestions that the audience will shout out, to kick start the scenes. Here’s a sneak-peek – one game will include a human slide show of “awkward family holiday photos”! Two UH players are sitting in chairs reminiscing about a holiday past. The other five players jump up and strike poses as though they are in an awkward family photograph. Where did the vacation take place? The audience decides and shouts out a location! The rest is created on the spot out of the minds of our seven goofy players.

The UH team believes that, at our core, everyone requires happiness to thrive. Their mission is to bring their joy of laughter not only to audiences, but also to the community’s everyday lives by showing people that laughter is unapologetically necessary for the human experience. Laughter is medicine, it nourishes the spirit, calms us down and cheers us up. “Our goal is to offer a heaping dose of happiness to the community and to visitors, and ultimately stir up the light-heartedness that exists in themselves”, says Alissa Tyler.

Everything Unauthorized Happiness brings to a show is unrehearsed, totally made up on the spot. If you have never been to an improv comedy show, then come let Unauthorized Happiness show you how much fun it can be! Bring the family, because one of their goals is to offer an opportunity for family night that everyone can look forward to.

To us, “Unauthorized Happiness” simply means having uncontained joy, unstoppable laughter, and creating feel-good memories. We thank you for allowing us to be of service in the name of welcomed chuckles, LOL belly laughs and even ROTFL.

To keep up with the troupe, go to www.unauthorizedhappiness.com , or follow the fun on Instagram at @uh_improv.

“A Night of Improv Comedy: Unauthorized Happiness” will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

