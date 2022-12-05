Read full article on original website
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
jazzbuffalo.org
Jazz in Buffalo: Jazz Traditions In December
During December, we are lucky to have familiar jazz traditions take place. Music brings friends and family together. Thanks to all who came out for such a time at Seneca One Auditorium to enjoy the traditional classic of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed by the Ed Croft Trio.
WKBW-TV
Wayland Brewing Company set to open incredible "community hub" in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK (WKBW) — There is a new beer lovers destination on the horizon in Orchard Park that is set to be a game changer. Construction on the incredible new Wayland Brewing Company is in the final stages and the hope is that the 18,000 square foot venue is ready to open in February of 2023.
Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country music artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour on Tuesday. Following the success of the first leg, Twain is adding 19 shows to the fall schedule. The tour kicks off on Oct. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center with stops […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
The Insider Hit List: Holiday Edition 2022
Step Out Buffalo’s Holiday Edition of The Insider Hit List. Have you ever wondered to yourself, “Step Out Buffalo is great, but this is a lot. I wish there was a short list to point me in the right direction.” Or maybe, “I wonder where the SOB staff would send me today if i could talk to them personally…”.
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
The 'Rail Barons' keep the trains running at the Buffalo History Museum
In 1990 a group of model train enthusiasts convinced The Buffalo History Museum to let them install a model train layout.
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY
The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Don Postles shares health update: Recovery ‘coming along great’
Don Postles revealed in October that he was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his face.
Despicable Fee Is Going Away In Western New York
It sounds too good to be true, but it is actually happening: one Western New York town is waiving a fee that we all hate. You may have noticed it over the years: as we get closer to the holidays, some places in Western New York will go out of their way to make residents feel that giving spirit.
WKBW-TV
West Seneca auction items stolen, community comes together
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Dec. 6, West Seneca Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Joseph Kirchmyer, said he noticed items missing from the Community Center auction area along Union Road. "I came in Tuesday morning and immediately noticed that our decorated box, where people can submit bids...
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
NFTA and Feed More WNY team up for Holiday Food Drive
The NFTA is teaming up with FeedMore this holiday season to host a food donation drive in western New York, which runs through December 20th.
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing
NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hyundai surprises local hero with new car
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman known as a hero in her community was honored on Wednesday for her selfless contributions. The Hyundai Salute to Heroes program was created to acknowledge the special people who do heroic things every day. Western New Yorkers had until Nov. 27 to nominate their favorite hero. Margaret “Marg” […]
Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials. The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.
Douglas Jemal adds Butler Mansion to his Buffalo holdings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Jemal has added the Butler Mansion to his growing list of Buffalo real estate holdings. Jemal confirmed that he paid $3.72 million for the Butler Mansion, 672 Delaware Ave., buying it from the University at Buffalo Foundation. The deed was officially filed Dec. 5 in the Erie County Clerk's office with Jemal's Williams-Butler LLC buying the property from the UB Foundation's FNUB Inc.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
