NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.

DEPEW, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO