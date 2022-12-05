Read full article on original website
EatingWell
Creamy Broccoli Slaw
Refrigerate salad (Step 2) and dressing (Step 3) separately for up to 2 days. Combine and add almonds just before serving. 197 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 11g; fat 12g; saturated fat 2g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 5g; vitamin a iu 345IU; vitamin b3 niacin 2mg; vitamin c 70mg; vitamin e iu 3IU; folate 76mg; vitamin k 95mg; sodium 146mg; calcium 88mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 50mg; phosphorus 207mg; potassium 390mg; zinc 1mg; omega 6 fatty acid 4g; niacin equivalents 2mg; selenium 7mcg.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Mediterranean-Diet Dinners to Comfort Me This Week
The dinners in this week's plan deliver the comfort I crave this time of year, along with the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean eating pattern puts an emphasis on delicious, nutrient-dense foods, like fruits, veggies, healthy fats, whole grains and lean protein—which this menu is packed with. And while traditional dishes from countries in the Mediterranean region, like Italy and Greece, are delicious, the principles of the Mediterranean diet can be applied to any type of cuisine.
